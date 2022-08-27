Jennifer Lopez is the one who wears the pants in her romance with Ben Affleck, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest issue, that Lopez foots the bills at home most of the time and even when they are out. The former fiancée of Alex Rodriguez is allegedly paying mostly for everything, so Affleck could not complain about her spending habits,

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Ben adores J.Lo, but she does have a taste for the finer things in life, and he has no interest in bankrolling her vanity and opulence. She's having to fund most of the things they do because the guy doesn't have deep pockets."

It was also reported that the second wedding in Georgia was the idea of Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck is said to be happy with their simple and low-key wedding in Las Vegas, but it is allegedly not enough for the "Papi" hitmaker.

The same informant claimed that Lopez was also forcing Affleck to buy a property in Beverly Hills, which would serve as their love nest.

It stated, "They'll put down at least 20 per cent on a $60 million property in L.A., which is no small change. Then there's that constant private jet travel, fancy vacations in paradise, and huge security and living expenses. On paper, Ben's worth around $150 million, but cash flow is a different matter. J.Lo, on the other hand, is worth around $400 million."

To make his wife happy, the "Batman" actor is reportedly putting his home in the Pacific Palisades for sale. The money he would earn from selling his property would be used as payment for their alleged new home in Beverly Hills.

The tattler furthered, "J.Lo's fully expecting the big bucks to roll in once they form their own production company. But this will require funding, and as successful as their careers are right now, there's way more going out than coming in."

Jennifer Lopez has yet to comment on the reports saying that she wears the pants in her relationship with Ben Affleck and that she is forcing the "Gone Girl" star to buy a property in Beverly Hills. So, avid followers of the "Let's Get Loud" singer should take all these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.