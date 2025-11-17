Matt Damon and Ben Affleck now plan new steps after fresh damage around Jennifer Lopez.

Box office figures showed weak demand across many markets, and this outcome has created urgent questions for Artists Equity.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered in select cinemas but earned roughly £1.6 million on a £24 million budget. Lopez promoted the film heavily after her split from Affleck in January.

Previous projects like Unstoppable also failed to draw audiences, while This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story and the follow-up documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told met similar fates.

Reports say that production and marketing costs were significant. Lopez, 56, appeared on TV and podcasts just to boost interest and attract more audience. She plays Ingrid Luna, a fictional screen star, and was considered an Oscar hopeful by her team.

Sundance buzz earlier this year generated attention, and many praised co-star Tonatiuh for standout scenes. Despite the efforts, audience turnout remained light.

Sources said Lopez felt 'deeply depressed' after repeated disappointments. Her team continued working on future projects, while Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, faced strategic choices at Artists Equity. The studio needed strong hits to maintain growth and plan new content effectively.

Passion Project Turns Into Costly Setback for Artists Equity

Insiders said Lopez felt proud of early reviews. Her group claimed 'According to Jennifer's camp, Kiss was a win. But the economics did not make sense and that's a big black eye for Ben, Matt and their Artists Equity studio'. This view contrasted sharply with financial results.

Sources noted romantic history shaped early planning. One insider said 'The project was put together back when Jennifer and Ben were a loving reunited couple, with big dreams about collaborating on films through his new company'. Damon backed that plan during early meetings. Another source said 'Matt fully backed their vision, and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going'.

Observers also raised concerns around repeated habits. One figure said 'These guys can't resist making vanity projects because some of their early hits like Dogma and Good Will Hunting were put together in the same way — driven by the lead actors and built around making them even bigger stars'. That same voice added 'But it's long past time for them to get real and get this studio's product selling tickets'.

Ben, Matt Scramble for a Blockbuster After Two Costly Flops

Problems around Unstoppable already strained Artists Equity. A source said 'After the Unstoppable bust, Kiss of the Spider Woman is the second film financed by Ben and Matt that will underwhelm financially and they aren't looking to do a third'.

Sources added 'Matt and Ben both know they need to get out there and find material that can get people excited'. Another insider said 'They want a Twilight or Hunger Games–style franchise to power their next chapter — not another attempt at trying to win Jennifer an Oscar'.

Now, Damon and Affleck are looking for projects that can attract more audience, especially the younger crowds.