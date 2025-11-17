Jared Leto is facing mounting criticism in Hollywood after his latest Disney release, TRON: Ares, failed spectacularly at the box office. The futuristic sequel, produced by Disney, cost $180 million to make but earned only $60 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Sources reveal the Hollywood actor remains in total denial despite the film's public failure.

'This movie was a complete bomb, but don't expect Jared to take a shred of the blame,' says a Hollywood insider.

Industry experts are already calling the 53-year-old actor box office poison, raising doubts about his ability to secure leading roles in upcoming high-profile movies.

Jared 'Doesn't Want to Get Blamed' for His Movie Flops

'You see this pattern a lot with Jared, where he escapes the scene of the crime in a puff of smoke because he doesn't want to get blamed for a bona fide box office disaster', a source explained.

According to the insider, the troubled production was a personal project for Leto, who reportedly earned a seven-figure salary alongside a significant producer fee.

Tron: Ares was his idea going back to 2017', the insider said. 'It's going to lose tens of millions, but you do not see him taking any accountability. His absurd level of self-confidence has been his secret weapon since he was barely in his 20s.'

The source added that Leto's intense focus on the project may have overshadowed storytelling, which likely contributed to its poor reception.

Jared Leto's Off-Screen Reputation Also Down the Drain

Off-screen, Leto's public image has further deteriorated. Several women, including some underage at the time, have accused the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman of predatory behaviour.

Nine women made allegations in an Air Mail story published on Friday. Accusations include assaulting a 17-year-old, walking nude in front of another 17-year-old, and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 16-year-old.

Musician Allie Teilz, now 31, claims he 'forced himself' on her when she was 17 and he was 39.

A representative for Leto told Air Mail that 'all of the allegations are expressly denied'. They also rejected Teilz's earlier claims, shared in a since-expired Instagram Story, that she was 'assaulted and traumatized' by Leto when she was 17.

In a 2012 Facebook post reposted on Instagram, Teilz wrote, 'Youre (sic) not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage ... In a kilt .. And a snow hat'.

The representative added that 'Ms. Teilz's allegations are demonstrably false'.

Jared Leto's Future Plans

'Jared shuts the noise out. He's already banking on next summer's Masters of the Universe movie, where he plays Skeletor, to rescue his reputation. Even if that doesn't happen, it won't make a dent in Jared's massive ego.'

A source said Leto treats moviemaking as a 'hobby' and, with a net worth of $90 million, remains financially secure.

'He still makes tons of money as a rock star on top of all his big movie salaries', notes the insider.

Despite the Disney flop and ongoing controversies, Jared Leto continues to pursue major projects. However, industry insiders warn that both professional setbacks and off-screen allegations may shape his career for years to come.