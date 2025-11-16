In a stunning and unexpected shake-up just days before the Miss Universe 2025 coronation, Philippine bet Ahtisa Manalo has seen a dramatic drop on a key leaderboard. The beloved beauty queen plummeted seven places in the latest 'hot picks' from pageant analysis site Missosology, landing in eighth place after previously holding the coveted top spot.

This sudden fall from number one, which comes just days before the final event, has sent shockwaves through her devoted fanbase. The drop in the rankings has intensified the pressure, even as supporters remain hopeful that her performance on the final night will defy the predictions.

Ahtisa Manalo Tumbles As New Favourites Emerge

The sixth and final hot picks list from Missosology, a highly influential voice in the pageant community, revealed a completely new top five. The Filipina beauty queen's fall from the top spot was the most significant development on the list.

The coveted number one position is now held by Turks and Caicos Islands, with Thailand following closely in second place. The new list of front-runners continues with Lebanon in third, the Democratic Republic of Congo in fourth, and Mexico in fifth.

These new rankings round out the top contenders, pushing Manalo out of the elite circle she had previously led.

Why Ahtisa Manalo Remains A Powerful Contender

Despite the leaderboard setback, the 28-year-old queen is still delivering standout performances where they count most. Ahtisa recently 'turned up the heat' at the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2025 swimsuit fashion show, capturing global attention.

She strutted in a striking green two-piece swimsuit, which she paired with classic nude heels and elegant gold dangling earrings.

With her hair styled in loose, beachy waves, Manalo delivered what many commentators and fans described as an 'elegant, commanding walk' that perfectly matched her 'queenly composure.'

This 'goddess-like glow' and strong stage presence are what her supporters believe will ultimately impress the judges, regardless of online polls.

Ahtisa, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 in a star-studded event last May, is now focusing on the grand finale. All eyes will be on the Impact Muong Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for the coronation event on November 21.

For her final push, Manalo has enlisted a powerhouse team. She previously revealed that her highly anticipated national costume is being designed by the legendary Mak Tumang, while her evening gown is a creation by renowned designer Val Taguba.

Fans remain confident that her poise and the expert designs of her team will make a major impact on the judges, proving her status as a top contender for the crown.