A new report from Globe Magazine claims Hailey Bieber turned to her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, for support during a challenging period in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

According to the tabloid, Baldwin's involvement reportedly helped the couple confront issues that fuelled persistent divorce rumours.

However, none of the allegations have been verified by Hailey or Justin, and no reputable outlet has confirmed the claims. IBTimes UK, which highlighted the tabloid reporting, noted that the details remain entirely uncorroborated.

Claims of Tension After Becoming Parents

The tabloid alleges that Hailey, 28, and Justin, 31, experienced strain after welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

According to unnamed sources quoted by the magazine, the pair reportedly struggled with the transition into parenthood — particularly as Justin found the new responsibilities 'frightening' and emotionally overwhelming.

The report suggests that the couple sought counselling to help adjust to life with a newborn while also managing the unique pressures associated with Justin's global fame and Hailey's high-visibility modelling career.

Despite these claims, the couple's recent public appearances and social media posts have offered no indication of marital difficulty.

Stephen Baldwin's Alleged Role as 'Guiding Light'

In its report, Globe Magazine states that Baldwin became an important supportive figure during the alleged rough patch. And describes him as a 'guiding light', suggesting Hailey and Justin looked to him for stability as they settled into family life. Baldwin's influence stemmed from his own long marriage to Hailey's mother, Kennya Baldwin, as well as his Christian faith, which the family has spoken about publicly in the past.

Also alleges that Hailey valued her father's perspective on relationships and parenting, and that Baldwin's presence helped reduce tension within the couple's home. The magazine further claims that Baldwin's spiritual outlook has shaped both Hailey's and Justin's approaches to navigating personal challenges.

IBTimes UK notes that these details are based solely on tabloid reporting. Baldwin himself has not issued any public comments on the state of his daughter's marriage, and Hailey has previously expressed a preference for keeping family matters private.

Previous Speculation and the Couple's Public Silence

Speculation surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber's divorce has circulated repeatedly in recent years, often fueled by social media commentary or isolated public moments. Suggested Baldwin's involvement followed rumours that emerged after the actor posted a prayer request for the couple last year. Hailey was upset by the public nature of the post, though the couple or their representatives have not confirmed this.

Baldwin as a stabilising force, no verified information indicates that the couple were close to separating. Hailey and Justin have not addressed reports of marital difficulties, maintaining a largely united public front by sharing occasional updates about their family life and work.

At present, all claims originate exclusively from Globe Magazine. With no confirmation from the couple or independent reporting from authoritative outlets, the allegations remain unverified.