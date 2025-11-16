Disney star Orlando Brown came under fire for his controversial comments about music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the past. However, since the arrest and incarceration of the disgraced rapper, the internet has revisited the claims Brown has made.

A clip of Orlando Brown's interview on RealLyfe Productions circulated online, showing the 'That's So Raven' star talking about the former rapper's parties. Brown shared how Combs took advantage of the young people who would attend his parties.

In the clip, Brown said he 'got to say no to Diddy. If there's new booty in the building, you know he's going to get it.'

When the host asked if the guests could bring their partners to Combs' parties, Brown answered, 'You can take the b****, but he wants you.'

At the time, Brown's claims were not taken seriously, as run-ins with the law undermined his credibility. Brown had a criminal history that included domestic battery, obstruction of justice, drug possession with intent to sell, and possession of contraband in jail.

Brown also previously made comments supporting Combs, as more allegations came to light about the music mogul. The former Disney star said the allegations made against Combs were simply 'hazing' and that people are mad after selling their souls to him because 'the hazing process was a little bit rougher than they thought.'

Brown also expressed support for the alleged sexual relationship between Combs and Meek Mills. The 'That's So Raven' star added that he loved and respected Combs and would not want to make things harder for him with all the allegations against him.

Combs was previously sentenced to four years and two months in prison, including the time already served for prostitution and racketeering. On 3 October 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison with five years of supervised release after jail time, and a fine of $500,000 (estimated around £380,000). Combs was also required to attend mental health and substance abuse programs.

Diddy's Release Date Pushed Back

Combs' release date is reportedly pushed back for another month after the rapper allegedly violated several rules. The disgraced music mogul was set to be released from the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey on 8 May 2028. But as of Wednesday, Combs' release date was moved to 4 June 2028. The extended release date followed previous reports that Combs broke several rules while incarcerated.

Last week, the rapper was facing 'trouble with prison officials' for drinking alcohol while serving time made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples. A spokesperson for Combs said the rapper was focused on self-improvement since his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

Combs was busted again on Friday for allegedly participating in a prohibited three-way phone call. The conversation allegedly occurred on 3 November 2025, four days before Combs' transfer to the Fort Dix centre.

At the time, Combs claimed not to know that three-way phone calls were forbidden as he did not have the prison admission and orientation handbook. A representative for Combs also denied that the call was 'improper' as it was protected 'under attorney-client privilege.'