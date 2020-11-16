Jeremih is reportedly in a critical condition after getting infected with novel coronavirus and has been shifted to ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Ever since the reports surfaced, fellow musicians including 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper have been taking to their social media accounts to request their fans to pray for the rapper.

50 Cent took to his Instagram account on Saturday, to tell his followers: "Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s**t is real. He's in ICU in Chicago."

pray for my boy Jeremih heâ€™s not doing good this covid shit is real. ðŸ™ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

Chance the Rapper made a similar request to his fans on Twitter, asking them to pray for his friend who is like a "brother" to him. The 27-year-old wrote: "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Hitmaka also requested everyone to pray for his brother Jeremih, noting that he posted the message with the blessings of the ailing singer's mother. The 35-year-old wrote: "I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih. This message is posted with his mothers blessings."

Several other celebrities sent good-wishes to the "Palnez" hitmaker, real name Jeremy Phillip Felton, while he fights with the Covid-19 illness. Big Sean, Toni Braxton, and Trey Songz noted that they are keeping Jeremih in their prayers, while "Big Brother" alum Amber Borzotra tweeted: "Everyone keep the prayers coming and please respect the families privacy at this time. My heart hurts...I LOVE YOU so much, J and just know I'm by your side every step of the way! #Pray #Family."

The outpouring of support came after a report in TMZ, which revealed that Jeremih has been admitted to the ICU in a Chicago hospital and his prognosis is bleak. Sources close to the situation updated on Sunday afternoon that the 33-year-old has been put on a breathing ventilator within the ICU, as his condition has recently become worse.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also gave an update on the rapper's health, noting that the prayers have been working. The 45-year-old tweeted: "Thank you for praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."