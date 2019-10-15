Jeremy Renner is firing back at his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, amid a toxic legal custody battle over their six-year-old daughter, Ava. The actor called her a liar and accused her of being mentally unwell. He also claimed that she has a drug problem.

The "Avengers" star responded to legal documents filed by Pacheco, in which she alleged that he wanted to kill her and has been physically and sexually abusive to their daughter. She also claimed that Renner abuses drugs and alcohol and that he is mentally unfit to be a parent.

In court documents of his own, the Hollywood actor said that his ex-wife is the one with the problem and not him. Renner called Pacheco a liar and refuted her accusations of drug and alcohol abuse. He revealed that he submitted to random drug testing for three months and the results came out negative. The 48-year old added that he also hired a mental health specialist to monitor his visits with Ava in order to prove that he was sober and a capable parent.

In the same legal documents, Renner alleged that Pacheco has psychological problems and is obsessed with "demonizing" him. He laid out a timeline of her past allegations that coincide with his film releases, suggesting that his ex-wife wants to destroy his reputation.

Renner also asked for Pacheco to get limited visitations with Ava until she gets treatment for her mental problems. The actor even pointed out that the Canadian filed the allegations against him for money and that she once bragged to friends about having "bagged an Avenger." Pacheco reportedly also joked about introducing her friends to Renner's "Avengers" castmates so they can "bag an Avenger as well."

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind," a rep for the actor told TMZ.

Renner's rebuttal comes after Pacheco filed for sole custody of Ava in September, and asked for monitored visits for the actor. She claimed that Renner was high on coke and alcohol when he talked about killing her. He allegedly told someone that he "could not deal with her anymore" and wants Pacheco gone.

Pacheco added that Renner tried to put a bullet in his mouth and fired the gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her room. The nanny reportedly also overheard him talking about killing Pacheco, and then himself, because "it was better that Ava had no parents" than to have her as a mother. Pacheco claimed Renner has a history of emotional, verbal and substance abuse and has been under the influence when he had physical custody of Ava.

Renner and Pacheco are set to meet in court on Nov. 7. They have also been court-ordered to attend a child custody mediation.