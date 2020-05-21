Sonni Pacheco accused Jeremy Renner of bullying and blames her financial struggles on what she says is the actor's disturbing behaviour.

The Canadian artist responded to Renner's allegations that she misappropriated money from their daughter Ava's trust fund for her personal use. She said she is "sick of being continually bullied" and having her name "slandered, and the truth muted." She said Renner's "disturbing actions" in front of their daughter is the cause of her financial struggles since she has to pay for legal fees relating to their child's welfare.

"Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child's health and safety. Over the years it's hard to fathom what I've seen and what people have told me they've seen in regards to Jeremy's disturbing actions while our child is in his care," Pacheco told People.

"Unfortunately, these actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator," she continued, and explained that the fees are not cheap and that they have drained her and Ava's savings.

"It is hard for me to stay muted because, after all this time, money, and energy spent putting safety measures in place to keep our daughter safe while once again in Jeremy's care, these measures are still being violated as of today," Pacheco added.

In a separate statement sent to Page Six, the 29-year old revealed that Renner's attorneys had her sign a confidentially agreement in February pertaining to the "safety measures" put in place to protect Ava. The contract has allegedly prevented her from talking about her ex's new allegations and his request in March to lower his child support payments from $30,000 a month to $11,000.

"This is a small insight of what I have been dealing with over the years. Which leads us to now, the upcoming court case — about me 'Misappropriating Avas Funds' and Jeremy seeking to reduce child support. This is coming from a man who... are you still reading this story? If you are, this is the part when I've been muted. Which, honestly really sucks because the rest of it would make your jaw drop," Pacheco said.

The "Hawkeye" star wrote in court documents filed on May 12 that his ex-wife transferred nearly $50,000 in less than two years to her personal account, violating a court order that the money Renner deposits to Ava's trust fund are solely for "all education-related expenses; extracurricular activities; summer school or camp; childcare; and uncovered medical and dental expenses."

Pacheco admitted to Renner's business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, that she transferred money to her personal account twice in April 2019. The first she said was for essentials needed for Ava's birthday party and gifts for Christmas. The second transfer of $10,701.40 was to pay for her property taxes for six months. She again withdrew$20,000 and $12,000 in August and September, respectively, for attorney's fees.