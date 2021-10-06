Jesy Nelson admitted that she spent nine years of her life being unhappy, unfulfilled, and always scrutinising her body while with Little Mix.

Days after she admitted that she was "very unhappy" while with the group during an episode of "Reign With Josh Smith," the songstress is back at it again explaining why she went solo. The 30-year-old admitted in an interview on Fearn Cotton's "Happy Place" podcast that she never enjoyed making music videos with the girls because it made her feel insecure about her body,

"I guess the thing that I'm better with now is that I see little things now when I do a music video. I'm not looking on the camera and thinking, 'oh my God, I don't look as skinny as Jade, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie," Nelson said adding, "That's what I did every single day and, for the first time ever, I did my music video and I enjoyed it. I absolutely loved it and I was like, this is the feeling I should have had the whole time."

She then went on to tell Cotton that her constant scrutiny of herself also made her feel bad for the girls. She said it wasn't nice for Jade (Thirlwall), Leigh-Anne (Pinnock), and Perrie (Edwards) to be around when she was so down and they were living their dream and she was not.

She said it made her feel "very miserable and trapped" and knew "that wasn't right." Talking about her exit, she said it drained her to always get "compared every single day to three other girls" and admitted that she could no longer deal with it.

In December, Nelson wrote a lengthy message to announce her departure from Little Mix to take time for herself and for her mental health. Others had misinterpreted that she will no longer do music. She clarified that she never announced that she is leaving the industry but was only "going to start a new chapter" in her life and do things that make her happy.