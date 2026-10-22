Mexican mixed martial artist Lucero Acosta has claimed extra earnings on OnlyFans following a wardrobe malfunction during her Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut.

The 32-year-old faced Shannon Clark at PFL Chicago on Friday, 16 October, when her top shifted during a ground exchange, briefly exposing her chest during the live broadcast.

Acosta addressed the incident on social media on Sunday, suggesting the unexpected exposure could bring additional income through her subscription-based account.

'Extra payment on @onlyfans because we showed our nipples during the @pflmma live,' she wrote. 'It's cute. Official sponsor.'

The post circulated as footage of the incident spread across social media. Acosta also shared a figure of $500,000 (£375,000), although she did not clearly explain whether it represented new revenue, total earnings or another financial figure.

The incident occurred during a challenging contest for Acosta. Clark secured a dominant position on the ground and landed repeated strikes before referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight at 1:59 of the third round, awarding Clark a technical knockout victory.

Although the malfunction became a talking point after the event, the result marked a setback for Acosta as she began her career with the PFL.

MMA Career Suffers Setback Against Clark

Known as 'La Loba', Acosta previously competed under the Combate Global banner before moving to the PFL. She entered the Chicago contest looking to extend a four-fight winning streak.

Her professional record stood at six victories and three defeats following the loss to Clark. Acosta had built momentum with wins over opponents including Mariel Celimen, Silvia Juaneda, Manuela Marconetto and Abril Anguiano.

Against Clark, Acosta initially attempted to use her striking and reach to maintain distance. However, Clark eventually took control on the ground, where her repeated punches forced the referee to intervene.

Acosta later reflected on her return to competition, acknowledging the time she had spent away from the sport while remaining confident about her future.

'Despite having six years of not fighting in public and a year and a half of inactivity, facing a strong fighter. I feel so proud for doing so well,' she wrote.

She added: 'This is just getting started. I promise you, I will come back stronger and more hungry for success.'

OnlyFans Offers Alternative Income Stream

Acosta's reaction also highlighted how subscription platforms have become an additional revenue source for athletes outside competition.

OnlyFans allows creators to charge subscribers for exclusive material and has attracted sports personalities, fitness professionals and entertainers seeking income beyond traditional sponsorships and competition purses.

For MMA fighters, who may face lengthy breaks between bouts because of injuries, training demands or scheduling, online subscriptions can provide another commercial opportunity.

Acosta has cultivated a sizeable social media following, helping her reach audiences beyond the MMA community. The attention surrounding her PFL debut could potentially increase interest in her online content, although its financial impact remains unclear.

Her claim of extra earnings on OnlyFans was not accompanied by independently verified earnings figures. There is also no confirmed evidence establishing that the platform formally sponsored the fight or paid a specific bonus because of the incident.