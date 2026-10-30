Lloyd Garner, former spotter for NASCAR driver Corey Heim, has died aged 54 following a battle with cancer. His death prompted tributes across the motorsports community, with colleagues remembering him as a respected professional, mentor and close friend.

According to Short Track Scene, Garner died on the morning of 28 October 2026. He spent decades working in grassroots short-track racing before reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, helping drivers navigate competition and develop their skills. He was particularly influential in Heim's early career, spotting for the driver in late-model racing and the ARCA series.

Garner's death also drew attention to his family's account of his final days. Yardbarker reported that a fundraiser organised by Garner's sister, Angela Medina, sought financial assistance during his cancer battle.

Corey Heim Credits Garner for Shaping His Career

Garner played an important role in Heim's development, guiding him through the early stages of his racing career.

Ahead of the 2026 Martinsville 300, Heim reflected on the spotter's contribution, according to Short Track Scene.

'He's the man. He's a big part of my development. You know, he spotted me all the way through my beginning in late models and did some ARCA with me as well,' Heim said.

Their relationship extended beyond race-day instructions, with Garner serving as a trusted presence as Heim progressed through the stock-car ranks.

NASCAR Community Pays Tribute to 'Big Buddy'

Tributes following Garner's death highlighted his kindness, humour and reputation among drivers and fellow spotters.

South Boston Speedway expressed its grief in a statement published on its official X account, remembering Garner as a friend who made a lasting impression on the racing community.

'We are heartbroken to hear of the loss of our great friend Lloyd Garner,' the speedway wrote, adding that he meant a great deal to the drivers he watched over and guided on race day.

The venue also remembered Garner as someone who was never afraid to express himself and was always willing to offer advice, crack a joke or talk about racing. It concluded its tribute by calling him 'our eye in the sky'.

Freddie Kraft also shared a message on X, writing, 'Rest in peace Big Buddy', according to Yardbarker.

Matt Weaver remembered Garner as a thoughtful and welcoming presence whose experience earned him the trust of numerous drivers.

'Lloyd Garner was such a good dude, man. He was always thoughtful and kind. He was a total vibe at all times. He's won with more big names than you'd realise. Drivers loved and trusted having him in their ear. Rest easy, big man,' Weaver wrote.

Short Track Scene also published tributes from fellow spotters Eric Roll, Johnathon Platt and Brandon Wilkinson. Roll recalled their close friendship and the time they spent together in the spotters' stand, sharing meals, hotel rooms and frequent telephone conversations. He described Garner as someone who had become like his other half.

Platt remembered Garner's humour and his habit of falling asleep in unexpected places, earning him the nickname 'Sleepy Lloyd'. Wilkinson, who spots for Ryan Preece in the NASCAR Cup Series, described Garner as a great spotter and an even better person.

We are heartbroken to hear of the loss of our great friend Lloyd Garner. Lloyd meant so much to so many people, especially the drivers he watched over and guided on race day.



Lloyd was authentically himself and always let you know exactly how he felt; which is exactly the… pic.twitter.com/aM2BR2L7xJ — South Boston Speedway (@SoBoSpeedway57) October 28, 2026

Family Shares Updates During Cancer Battle

According to Short Track Scene, Garner's cancer diagnosis became public in September 2026. A GoFundMe campaign organised by his sister, Angela Medina, on 30 September described his condition as metastatic oesophageal cancer that had spread to his liver and sought financial assistance with illness-related expenses.

According to Yardbarker, Medina later shared updates describing the difficulties her family experienced while seeking medical assistance as Garner's condition deteriorated. She reportedly recounted a lengthy wait at an emergency department, attempts to contact his oncology doctor and the family's eventual decision to call hospice care.

Her account reflected the distress experienced by the family during Garner's final days. However, the available reporting does not independently establish medical negligence or wrongdoing by any healthcare provider.

Garner Leaves a Lasting Legacy in NASCAR

Garner built his career across short tracks in Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia, working in Pro Late Models, Super Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars. According to Short Track Scene, he reached the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018 with StarCom Racing, spotting for Landon Cassill and later Quin Houff.

For Heim and the wider racing community, Garner's death marks the loss of a trusted voice, friend and mentor. As South Boston Speedway's tribute captured, he will be remembered as an 'eye in the sky' whose guidance and personality left a lasting impression on those he watched over.