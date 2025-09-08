Joe Rogan, the influential American podcaster and UFC commentator, is facing accusations of hypocrisy after his remarks about former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump reignited debate over political double standards.

The controversy, which has unfolded throughout 2025, has been fuelled by Rogan's shifting commentary, leaving critics and fellow comedians questioning his consistency and influence.

Joe Rogan's Influence on Public Discourse

Joseph James Rogan, best known for hosting The Joe Rogan Experience, has built one of the world's largest podcast platforms, attracting millions of listeners each week.

The podcast, which streams across Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts, frequently features long-form discussions ranging from comedy to politics.

With over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and billions of views, Rogan's opinions often generate headlines and shape online debate.

Praise and Criticism of Donald Trump

Before the 2024 United States presidential election, Rogan publicly expressed support for Donald Trump. However, his subsequent commentary highlighted disagreements with Trump administration policies.

In April 2025, Rogan condemned immigration enforcement measures, calling mass deportations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids 'horrific', as reported by The Guardian. Critics argue that Rogan's endorsement of Trump followed by condemnation of his policies reflects a political double standard.

Comedians Marc Maron and Tim Heidecker also took aim at Rogan, accusing him of flip-flopping on Trump.

According to The Daily Beast, the pair argued that Rogan's shifting positions allow him to remain relevant while avoiding clear political accountability.

Joe Rogan laughs at Biden…..until he realizes Biden was quoting Trump! pic.twitter.com/fNUuZ4OhiR — 🌸 Sunsun Girly 🌸 (@sunsungirly) September 7, 2025

Joe Rogan's Remarks on Joe Biden

While Rogan's stance on Trump has been inconsistent, his comments on Joe Biden have also attracted attention. He has repeatedly claimed that the media treats Biden more favourably because he is a Democrat, suggesting that scrutiny would be far harsher if Biden were a Republican.

In one widely shared podcast episode, Rogan said, 'If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his a**,'.

Joe Rogan rips into Biden double standard: 'If that guy was a Republican they would be up his a** with a microscope'‼️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H6vgHTT9pI — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) June 13, 2023

Rogan has also made light of Biden's political image through satire. During a podcast discussion earlier this year, he joked that Biden 'voted for Trump', after observing a meeting between the two leaders.

Such comments have been criticised as undermining Biden while giving Trump a more favourable comparison, reinforcing claims of double standards.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨 Joe Rogan guarantees Joe Biden voted for Donald Trump. WE ALL SEE IT 😂



“I’ve never seen that dude so happy in his life”



DARK BRANDON SUPPORTS DARK MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/va05hvaPu8 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 15, 2024

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Double Standards

Rogan's critics point to these contradictions as evidence of hypocrisy. While once praising Trump and later attacking his deportation policies, Rogan has simultaneously criticised Biden for receiving easier treatment from the media.

Marc Maron, in particular, accused Rogan of 'humanising fascism' by giving platforms to voices sympathetic to Trump while dismissing Biden with ridicule.

The debate over Rogan's commentary has grown louder on social media, where fans and detractors clash over whether his views reflect genuine independence or deliberate inconsistency. His remarks on both Biden and Trump continue to spark arguments over whether Rogan is challenging political narratives or reinforcing them selectively.

Public and Media Reaction

Coverage of Rogan's political commentary has been widespread. His criticism of Trump's deportations has drawn significant attention, while accusations from fellow comedians suggest he shifts his stance depending on the audience. At the same time, his satirical remarks about Biden have been widely circulated, further fuelling debates about his role in shaping political perception.

Joe Rogan bashes Biden making fun of something Trump said. But when Rogan gets corrected, it’s a joke. Smfh… they’re all in Trump’s pocket, simping for Donald. — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) September 7, 2025

With Rogan's influence extending far beyond the podcasting world, each statement carries weight in the political arena. His ability to command an audience ensures that his remarks about both Biden and Trump will remain part of the broader conversation about hypocrisy and double standards in US politics.