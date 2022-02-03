Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently expressed concerns about the "all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation" on Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify, were the subject of trolling in an old episode of the programme.

An unearthed podcast of "The Joe Rogan Experience" shows Rogan mimicking Queen Elizabeth II and calling the Duchess of Sussex a "little American hussy." The podcast was aired shortly after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to quit as senior members of the British royal family and relocate to the United States in January 2020.

In the podcast, Rogan discussed their exit with Mike Baker, a former CIA officer and security expert. Baker explained how he had dual citizenship, and expressed his disappointment with Prince Harry over his exit as a senior royal, reports Mail Online.

Meanwhile, Rogan trolled the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex over their exit. Imitating the Queen in the episode, he said, "Has Prince Harry left the throne?" Baker complimented his imitation saying, "that's a remarkably accurate voice," to which Rogan replied, "Thank you, I've worked hard at it."

Baker then noted about Harry and Meghan's new life as financially-independent royals, "They trademarked Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a variety of different ways apparently. And she's (Meghan) going to go back to doing whatever she did."

In response, the podcaster further mimicked the Queen as he joked about her grandson and his wife, "It's that little American hussy he's hooked up with. She's going to turn him into a Kardashian."

"That little American hussy has ruined my prince. They're going to start a reality show," he added in his version of the Queen's voice.

The presenter went on to say that the British monarch makes 100 million dollars a year for "literally doing nothing." When Baker replied that he could never say anything negative about the Queen as he feels like "she's grandma," Rogan responded with another mimicry of the monarch.

"Thank you Michael, thank you for standing up for me. That hooligan Joe Rogan and his terrible internet show would be illegal in my country, I deserve that $100 million dollars you little f***," he said in his imitation of her voice.