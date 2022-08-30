Johnny Depp may have pleased fans with his appearance during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, but he angered Amber Heard's sister, Whitney, who blasted the award show for inviting the actor.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star not only appeared in person but also had his face superimposed on the event's Moonman mascot. The figure floated in the air while the actor talked about being grateful to get the stint.

He joked about how he was prepared to do anything for work as he said, "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. Anything, you name it."

He added, "And you know what? I needed the work."

#JohnnyDepp makes jokes at the #MTVMusicAwards as his face is screened onto the mascot 'The Moon Man':

But his appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards did not sit well with those who supported Amber including her sister, Whitney. She took to her Instagram Story to call the event's decision to invite Depp "desperate."

She shared a screenshot of MTV's award show logo but placed a letter "D" before VMA" so now it reads "DVMA," which could allude to domestic violence. She also wrote, "@MTV YOU'RE DISGUSTING AND CLEARLY DESPERATE! I REALLY HOPE THAT NONE OF THE PEOPLE THAT MADE THIS CALL HAVE DAUGHTERS... #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD."

A Twitter user shared Whitney's sentiment and wrote, "Johnny Depp being at the VMAs making jokes is exactly why abuse victims don't come forward and why the toxic culture of intimate partner violence persists."

Depp's appearance came after his court victory against Amber. The trial in Virginia ruled Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband. She had accused him of physical and emotional abuse in 2016 which cost him his career. The court ordered her to pay him $10 million in damages.

Johnny Depp has reportedly bagged new projects since the trial ended in May and he was cleared of the allegations. He is believed to be in "Sea of Dawn," which already premiered in China. He will be in the upcoming film "Jeanne du Barry," in which he will play the French King Louis XV. As for Amber, she is said to be looking for ways to avoid having to pay her ex-husband, including getting citizenship in Israel.