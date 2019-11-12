In the midst of the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, fans of the actor have taken it upon themselves to do right by their idol by starting a petition that seeks for the removal of the actress in the upcoming movie "Aquaman 2."

In the petition, fans called the attention of Warner Bros. to the many incidents that Depp suffered physically in the hands of Heard. They recounted reports of the domestic abuse, including when she punched him twice in the face and another when she allegedly broke his finger with a Vodka bottle.

Depp had to have his finger surgically reattached and photos of the said broken finger were released shortly thereafter, to back up his claims. This is supposedly not an isolated case, but a pattern of abuse from Heard because she also abused her former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree in 2009.

The petition mentioned how Heard has "systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood" following their divorce, by revealing "fake" incidents to paint Depp as the abuser. The actress refuted the actor's claims that she broke his finger and put the blame on him, saying that he cut it off himself.

Fans claimed she fabricated incidents. They claim that staff and neighbors where the couple used to live said that they did not see bruises on her face in the hours and days after she accused Depp of hitting her. Even photos of the actress without makeup did not reveal a single bruise on her face.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," reads the petition on Change.org.

The petition points out that men are victims of domestic abuse too and asks Warner Bros. to recognise this in Depp's case. Fans call for action in preventing "a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry" and wants Heard fired from "Aquaman 2."

The petition has now gained over 36,000 signatures out of its goal of 50,000. Several news outlets have taken notice as well, but Warner Bros., Depp, and Heard have yet to respond to the petition. It may be too late to remove Heard from "Aquaman 2" though, since filming has already started.