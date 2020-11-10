Johnny Depp fans are calling for the boycott of "Aquaman 2" on social media with the hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 for the reason that his ex-wife Amber Heard stars in the film as Mera.

Fans are in disbelief that Warner Bros. asked the "Minamata" star to resign from his role as Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts 3" after he lost his "wife-beater" libel case against The Sun. They said he did not deserve the treatment and claimed that he was clearly the victim. In fans' opinion, Heard should be the one axed and they took to Twitter to express their anger.

"I'm LIVID. Let me tell ya, I was interested in checking out the fantastic beast movies but NOT ANYMORE.@wbpictures I'm boycotting. Johnny Depp shouldn't have to resign he is the VICTIM!! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #BoycottAquaman2 #BoycottWarnerBrothers," one fan tweeted.

"#AmberHeard has abused multiple people and it's PROVEN yet she hasn't lost a single job and was just approved for #Aquaman2 .... #BoycottAquaman2 #boycottamberheard," another wrote.

"@wbpictures if people start boycotting your films, you have yourselves to blame. Nobody likes it when an abusive & manipulative liar gets to keep her job after there was sufficient evidence to put her under. Men suffer from abuse too. #BoycottAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp," one more fan chimed in.

If they do not remove #AmberHeard from #Aquaman2 I will refuse to watch the movie @wbpictures you should not be furthering a career of an abuser like her. She needs to be fired. She is trash #BoycottAquaman2 — Lalito (@ecLalito_27) November 9, 2020

A quick search on Twitter for the hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 will yield several results. The fans also want to boycott Warner Bros. in general, and "Fantastic Beasts 3," as they seef for #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shared on his Instagram on Nov. 6 that Warner Bros. asked him to resign and he "respected and agreed to that request." He also talked about his plans to appeal the "surreal judgment" of the U.K. court.

Warner Bros forced Johnny Depp to leave his role in Fantastic Beasts.

Amber Heard is still in Aquaman despite petition with 500,000 signatures.



Theres loads of evidence to prove JD is innocent and AH is the abuser.

I will not be supporting these movies!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/qroxNAGrQC — KirstðŸ’– (@kirst188) November 7, 2020

Fans have already started a Change.org petition asking WB to bring Depp back to "Fantastic Beasts 3." It now has over 129,000 signatures out of its goal of 150,000.

As for Heard, Lepplady Larson's petition to remove her from "Aquaman 2" continues to rack up the number of supporters since she created it in March 2019. It is nearing a million signatures as we speak. Larson explained that Depp lost his libel case because Judge Justice Nicol's son works with Dan Wootton, who wrote the "wife-beater" article. The judge's wife also has a friend who is friends with Heard's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson. The ruling was allegedly made out of a conflict of interest.