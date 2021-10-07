Johnny Depp fans continue to believe his innocence against domestic abuse allegations from Amber Heard and they made this known during Paris Fashion Week.

The "Rum Diary" actress was shamed by people waiting for her outside a Paris venue. Videos that are making the rounds online showed her getting booed as she walked out. Even as she waved at them they only booed louder. A few people from the crowd even called her an "abuser" while another yelled, "we don't believe you."

People, especially fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, are said to be disappointed that Heard remains a spokesperson for beauty brand L'Oreal. She was among the brand representatives who walked the runway on Sunday.

According to The Independent, she modeled for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022. She wore a pink jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, split sleeves, and feathered detail.

"When Johnny showed up in England it was nothing but cheers and look at Amber getting nothing but boos exactly what she deserves I wish the case would hurry up because I want her to go down for what she's done," one netizen commented on a video posted on Twitter.

"Good!! As a women [sic] and DV victim, I dont accept that this serial-liar-abuser represents me or any REAL DV victim!! Shes a total fraud !" another wrote.

One more chimed in, "Absolutely deserved" and another tweeted, "She never should have been invited- absolutely appalling! L'Oréal invited her- everyone needs to boycott their cheap nasty products. They didn't listen to the thousands of victims of abuse who pleaded with them to fire her."

Heard walked the runway despite petitions to remove her as L'Oreal spokesperson because she allegedly lied about being a victim of domestic abuse. Depp has maintained his innocence and the fallout of the allegations led to his career suffering.

Meanwhile, Heard is back to reprise her role as Mera in "Aquaman 2." Warner Bros. did not let her go despite petitions to fire her. Instead, the studio had asked Depp to resign from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. Fans will eventually learn the truth when the exes face each other again at a court trial in Virginia next year.