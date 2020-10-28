Johnny Depp will finally find the outcome of his years-long legal battle with News Group Newspapers (NGN), and Dan Wootton, its executive editor, over an article in one of its tabloids in April 2018 that referred to him as a "wife-beater".

According to a report in Deadline, a UK High Court judge is expected to hand down a ruling in Johnny Depp's libel suit against NGN on Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 am. The judgement day comes after Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard who stood in support of NGN Group defended their claims in the court during a 16-day trial in July.

The "Fantastic Beasts" actor is also suing his ex-wife over an article she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 portraying herself as a domestic abuse victim. Though Heard did not take Depp's name in her article, the actor filed the case on the grounds that the speculations cost him the prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Read more Sia supports Johnny Depp, calls him Amber Heard's 'victim'

Depp and Heard first met on the set of their 2011 comedy flick "The Rum Diary" and soon started dating. They tied the knot in February 2015, but separated the next year, followed by a much-publicised divorce in 2017, during which Heard also stepped out with a bruised face.

The subsequent lawsuits filed by Depp saw ugly incidents from their marriage being played out in the court. The actor insisted that he was never violent towards his ex-wife while claiming that she attacked him on numerous occasions, including one where he lost the tip of a finger after she threw a vodka bottle at him.

In another trial, the 57-year-old claimed that Heard had a threesome affair with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk while they were still married. He also claimed that he decided to divorce Heard after he found human faeces on their shared bed.

The actor's lawyers claimed that he found their marital bed soiled after the actress's 30th birthday bash in April 2016 and believes either she or one of her friends defecated on his bed. However, the "Aquaman" actress insisted that it was one of their dogs.