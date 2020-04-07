Johnny Depp recalled his fight with Amber Heard that led to her hurling a vodka bottle that sliced off his fingertip in a newly unearthed deposition video taken in 2018.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star rehashed the bloody altercation when Heard went into a fit of rage after she was asked to sign a post-nuptial agreement. The incident happened in 2015, a month after they got married. At the time, Depp told a different story about how "these huge accordion doors" trapped his finger because he was trying to protect the actress.

"That wasn't the case at all. She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that," Depp said in the deposition video obtained by Daily Mail.

#JohnnyDepp describes how his severed finger gushed like 'Vesuvius' after it was sliced off during his blood-curdling fight with Amber Heard in explosive deposition ( daily Mail). pic.twitter.com/7iZBNBMDmw — ReemDepp (@ReemDepp) April 6, 2020

"The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear. And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered," Depp continued.

The "Rum Diary" star said the cut looked like "Vesuvius," and he contracted MRSA twice because of it. Depp said he only wanted to get his finger back and "then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to."

The said video is from the actor's lawsuit against his former lawyer, who he said collected millions of dollars in fees. Depp had to recall his fight with Heard because that lawyer had prepared the post-nuptial agreement that she was allegedly asked to sign the night of the altercation.

Heard's account involved Depp allegedly punching a wall in anger after he accused her of cheating on him with actor Billy Bob Thornton. In the deposition video, the "Minamata" star challenged his ex-wife to "explain how someone hits a wall and if they put their fist through it," so he could see the reactions of the physicians knowledgeable about his type of physical trauma.