Johnny Depp arrived for the premiere of "Minamata" at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin to a warm welcome of applause from fans. They pointed out that he looks good despite the drama he has been through involving his domestic abuse case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Photos taken from the event showed Depp looking hip in a black suit, fedora hat, and dark-rimmed glasses as he posed for photos on the red carpet. Netizens commented that he "looks good."

"He looks GOOD!!! Great Outfit too," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others celebrated the actor's return to the big screen in "Minamata." He and his co-stars received a standing ovation as they made their way inside the Grand Palast. A fan named Mystique_Rose shared the exciting moment on Twitter along with the caption, "Triumphant entrance and a standing ovation for #JohnnyDepp and #Minamata cast at #Berlinale2020 the world knows the truth and gives him the full respect he deserves. #justiceforjohnnydepp #JohnnyDeppisinnocent #amberheardisaliar."

Depp returned the praise to his fans whom he thanked for their support and for keeping him "afloat." In an interview with ET Canada, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star expressed his gratitude to the fans who arrived at the "Minamata" premiere carrying signs that show their support.

"It ain't the billionaires involved, it ain't the studios involved..all that..the real power is with these people. They're the ones that keep you afloat and they've kept me afloat for a long long time," Depp said.

In the video shared by the publication, the fans can be seen holding signs that say "Thank you for everything Johnny," "We are with you Johnny Depp," and "Welcome to the right side of the roaring rapids," statements that show their support for the actor amid his ongoing defamation case against Heard.

I had different writings on them:"I believe Johnny Depp" "Justice For Johnny Depp" "Fair press for Johnny Depp" "Welcome to the right side of the roaring rapids" "We are with you Johnny Depp" "Res ipsa loquitur". :-) pic.twitter.com/MlRDMZWOHy February 23, 2020

The support for the actor continues to increase following leaked audiotapes that revealed Heard was the domestic abuser during their marriage. She admitted to hitting Depp and being physically violent during their arguments.

The recordings did not only prompt fans to open a petition asking for Depp's return to "Pirates of the Caribbean." It also convinced them to raise their voices against Heard and for her removal in "Aquaman 2" and as L'Oreal spokesperson.