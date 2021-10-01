Greg Ellis is speaking up in defence of Johnny Depp amid domestic abuse allegations from Amber Heard. He said he admires the actor's self-restraint in talking about the case publicly.

The 53-year-old British actor shared how Depp is dealing with his situation right now amid the allegations. Depp was asked to resign from his role in "Fantastic Beasts" after he lost in his defamation suit against The Sun newspaper last year. His film "Minamata" was also pushed back from its theatrical release and he had accused Hollywood of boycotting him.

Depp also talked about cancel culture during his speech at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he was presented with the Donostia Award. The award was met with complaints from women's rights groups given his alleged domestic abuse history with Heard.

But Ellis maintains his support for his friend who he said is "dealing with the allegations the best way he can, given the cartel of family law and the public's incessant appetite for information." He told Newsweek, "It takes an incredible amount of patience, self-belief, and restraint to not speak out publicly when one's career and reputation are so deeply damaged because of [Heard's allegations]."

The actor, who played Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, said Depp has been laying low ahead of his court trial with Heard in Virginia next year. He also imagined that the embattled Hollywood star "has a much better idea of who he can trust," which he described as "a valuable commodity for a film star."

He shared that Depp has "a deeper grasp of what so many parents and partners endure in family law." He also shared his admiration for his colleague on "the fact that he's been keeping a relatively low profile and recently spoke out against cancel culture."

Ellis believes that despite Heard's domestic abuse allegations, Depp "has been conducting himself recently, in private and public, with his usual class and manners." He called it "a testament" to Depp's "strength of character." He then vouched for his friend as he said that those "who have known and worked with him for decades are proud to stand beside him."