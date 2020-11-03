Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun on Monday, after London's High Court Judge Justice Nicol called the newspaper's "wife-beater" allegations "substantially true." The actor's legal team said he is likely going to make an appeal as the judge only relied on the statements made by Amber Heard.

The court heard of the 14 incidents in which the "Aquaman" star allegedly suffered physical and verbal abuse from her ex-husband. The judge found that 12 of the incidents of domestic abuse did occur and "have been proved to the civil standard." But lawyers for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star described the ruling as "perverse as it is bewildering."

In a statement published by Sky News, Jenny Afia of Schillings law firm, who represented Depp, pointed out why the judge made a "flawed" decision. She called it "troubling" that Judge Nicol only relied on Heard's testimony in finalising his verdict. He "overlooked" all the counter-evidence against Depp's ex-wife.

"Most troubling is the judge's reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point," Afia said.

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision," she added.

Afia then referenced the 57-year old's defamation case against Heard for an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018. In the article, she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she did not name her abuser, her piece was made after she accused the "Rum Diary" star of domestic abuse and filed for divorce in 2016.

"In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon," she said.

Depp and Heard will face each other again in another court battle in Virginia in 2021. The actress' U.S. lawyer assured there will be more substantial evidence against the actor not presented in the U.K. hearing.