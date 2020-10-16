Sia took to social media on Friday to express her support for Johnny Depp amid his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. She referenced to taped conversations of the exes and concluded that the actor is a victim of domestic abuse.

The singer commented on a YouTube video commentary on the leaked 2015 tapes in support of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. She tweeted, "Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp."

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: The Real ABUSER FINALLY REVEALED!! (UNCENSOR... https://t.co/uY1PLsDUYp via @YouTube classic borderline behavior on her part. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

Sia said that she would love for the actor to "get clean up and stop with the jewelry." However, she believes based on the tapes that he was "clearly the victim" of domestic abuse during his marriage with Heard.

Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

The "Chandelier" singer also mentioned Elon Musk, whom Heard dated after her divorce from Depp in 2016. The "Aquaman" star and the TESLA founder insisted that they started seeing each other after the divorce. However, CCTV footage taken from his visits to the actress while she was still married said otherwise.

"Also @elonmusk didn't you give her the seven million she 'donated' from her settlement? She still came out seven million richer," Sia asked, suggesting that the businessman gave Heard money.

"Why are you protecting her? She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent!" she added.

The singer's tweets received criticism from fans who did not like that she labeled Heard as someone with "borderline personality disorder."

"Sia, please rethink this stance on Borderline Personality Disorder. It doesn't make people abuse, it means you have intensified emotions, and often comes from trauma or abuse early in life. Someone abusing is not because of having BPD," one fan wrote.

"Hey, I really hope you didn't mean it like this but the use of 'classic borderline behaviour' really stigmatises a mental illness where the majority who have it are actually victims of abuse/trauma, and already face a hell of a lot of stigma that prevents them from getting help," another commented.

Sia has yet to address the comments on her public stance about the Depp vs Heard legal drama. She is not the only celebrity who has voiced support for the actor. There have been many who said that he is not capable of hurting anyone let alone a woman.