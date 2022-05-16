Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten is not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and he made this known during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The punk rockstar, whose real name is John Lydon, shared his views on the British royal family during an appearance on Morgan's "Uncensored." Talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said that the couple has shown "themselves to be parasites."

"If you want to opt out of that family situation, then please by all means do and go and work for McDonald's. But don't expect me to be still forking money out to support your nonsense," he said.

Rotten added, "They seem to be amazingly ungrateful, or at least he (Prince Harry) is. As public figures, if they don't want to be a public figure then shut your mouth."

On the other hand, he expressed his admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. He shared that he is actually "really really proud" of the monarch, contrary to what the Sex Pistols song "God Save The Queen" says.

Rotten explained that the track is "a very anti royalist song but it's not anti-human." The band released the song in 1977 during the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

He admitted, "I've got to tell the world this, you mustn't presume that I'm completely dead against the royal family as human beings, I'm not. I'm actually really really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well. I applaud her for that. That is a fantastic achievement. I'm not a curmudgeon about that."

Rotten shared that if he is paying his tax money to support the British monarchy, then he should "also have a say-so on how it's spent." This includes sharing his thoughts about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth II. He also spoke about Prince Charles' future as king and does not think that the Prince of Wales will do a great job at it. He told Morgan, "I think it's the end of the monarchy because Prince Charles isn't going to be able to handle it. This is the man that plays Pink Floyd to his cabbages."