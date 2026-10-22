In what many observers are calling a real-life romantic plot twist, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue have announced their engagement. The news comes years after their former spouses, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, became embroiled in a high-profile relationship controversy.

The announcement arrived on 21 October, shortly after Robach and Holmes reportedly tied the knot in a private Arkansas ceremony on 19 September. The developments have brought the former Good Morning America co-hosts and their respective ex-partners back into the spotlight, with social media users marvelling at how the complicated situation has unfolded.

Two Former Spouses Find Love With Each Other

Fiebig, an immigration attorney, was previously married to Holmes, while Shue, best known for his role in Melrose Place, was married to Robach. Following the public fallout surrounding their former spouses' relationship in late 2022, Fiebig and Shue reportedly found comfort in one another as they navigated the breakdown of their marriages.

Their friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship, which became public in 2023. After dating for approximately three years, the pair are now preparing to marry themselves.

Speaking about their engagement, Shue told People that he and Fiebig were 'very grateful and hopeful'. He also reflected on the unexpected circumstances that brought them together. 'You don't know how you meet the person who's right for you,' he said, describing their connection as an unexpected stroke of luck.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are engaged to each other. https://t.co/U6tNWDr3oB — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 21, 2026

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Tie the Knot

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes have taken their own relationship to the next stage by marrying in a private ceremony in Arkansas. The couple, who announced their engagement in October 2025, reportedly exchanged vows on 19 September 2026. Their marriage marks another chapter in a relationship that has remained a subject of public fascination since it became headline news nearly four years ago.

The former co-hosts were removed from their roles at ABC News in January 2023 after their relationship attracted widespread attention. At the time, both were still legally married to their respective spouses, although Robach and Holmes subsequently said they had already separated privately.

The controversy generated intense media scrutiny, with questions about the timing of their relationship affecting both their personal and professional lives.

'Plot Twist of the Century' Leaves Fans Stunned

The engagement has prompted renewed discussion about the unusual connections between the two couples. For some observers, the fact that the former spouses have found love with each other feels like an unexpected ending to a story that initially involved heartbreak and public controversy.

Others have pointed out the irony of both couples now preparing to build new lives together, albeit with different partners from their original marriages. Shue has also spoken about reflecting on his own role in his previous marriage ending, describing personal growth and humility as important lessons from the experience.

Rather than focusing solely on the scandal that brought them into the public eye, the engagement announcement has shifted attention towards the possibility of finding happiness after difficult relationships.

A New Chapter for Both Couples

Despite the attention surrounding their relationships, both couples appear to be moving forward on their own terms. Robach and Holmes have made their relationship official through marriage, while Fiebig and Shue are preparing for their own future together.

Their intertwined histories may continue to attract public curiosity, but the latest announcements also highlight how relationships can evolve in unexpected ways. For those following the saga, the biggest surprise may be that the former spouses have found lasting connections with each other after their previous marriages ended.