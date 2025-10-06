JoJo Siwa Sparks Debate After Kicking Out Fan Over Viral Hoody – Harsh or Justified?
After a fan was ejected for wearing a hoody featuring a controversial JoJo Siwa meme, questions swirl over fairness, intent, and celebrity limits
A fan was kicked outofJoJo Siwa's concert over a hoody, quickly igniting controversy and questions about what sort of behavior is acceptable at live shows. Siwa halted her Infinity Heart Tour concert to call it out on stage, citing limits to what she will allow in her space.
Anjali, who wore the controversial garment in Glasgow, insists she had no idea it would offend and apologised publicly via TikTok.
The Glasgow Incident
During her stop in Glasgow, Siwa spotted a fan wearing a hoody bearing her face altered into the shape of an egg. She paused the concert mid‑performance, telling the audience: 'The hoody making fun of me? No way! ... We only got room for infinity hearts in here.' She followed this by declaring: 'Not in my house, baby. We got no room for that.' Security was instructed to escort the wearer out.
The fan, Anjali, responded with a video on TikTok in which she apologised and explained her actions. She said she and a friend lacked any official merchandise, so they printed a 'funny JoJo picture' found online and applied it to clothing, expecting a joke to land well. She said she was unaware of the meme's background or that it could be a trigger, and insisted there was no malicious intention.
The Meme and Its History
The image in question had been created years prior as a meme mocking Siwa's head shape and high hairline. In 2022, JoJo publicly revealed she had endured a bald spot caused by stress from filming Dance Moms as a child, and that negative comments about her hairline had affected her. Many netizens pointed out the fact that, Siwa, at some point, reposted the same egg meme on her Instagram, apparently finding it amusing.
Anjali said she and her friend had been in the audience for about 45 minutes when Siwa asked crowd members what they were wearing, prompting them to show off their hoody. In her TikTok, she recalled thinking Siwa would laugh. Instead she was removed. She said she nearly had a panic attack, noting she had never been removed from a venue before.
Reaction, Opinions, and Apologies
When venue staff were approached after the ejection, Anjali said they ignored her and her friend, adding that the treatment left her distressed. In her caption, she wrote: 'We didn't look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger ... None of it was with malicious intent. JoJo, I'm so, so sorry.' On TikTok, viewers were divided. Some cited that Siwa had posted the meme before, so how would the fan know it was a bad idea? Others supported Siwa's reaction, noting she had faced decades of negativity over her appearance.
Online, many questions were raised: Was Anjali's attempt to provoke laughter a misstep or an understandable gesture gone wrong? Should an artist have the final say over what their audience can wear?
Siwa's decision to remove a fan over a hoody has fuelled debate across social media, with both sides citing past behaviour and personal boundaries. For now, the event stands as a marker in public perceptions of humour and the boundaries of fandom.
