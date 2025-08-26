The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut rookie nose tackle Desmond Watson, just months after he entered the league as the heaviest player in NFL history.

The 22-year-old, who tipped the scales at a staggering 464lbs during his Florida pro day, struggled badly with conditioning at training camp. Now, his record-breaking size has fuelled debate over whether it ultimately cost him his shot at the NFL.

NFL's Biggest Prospect

Watson drew headlines nationwide ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, weighing in at 464lbs and standing 6ft 6in. He became the heaviest player ever recorded in the league.

Despite his sheer mass, scouts were impressed by flashes of raw athleticism: a 5.86-second 40-yard dash, a 25-inch vertical jump, and an eye-popping bench press.

The Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent, hoping his once-in-a-generation size could be moulded into a dominant defensive weapon.

464-POUND DT DESMOND WATSON RAN A 5.86 40-YARD DASH—WHICH IS INSANELY FAST



Using his weight & speed, here’s what he’d run at lighter weights:



O-lineman: 300 lbs: 4.71



Tight end: 255 lbs: 4.34



Running back: 225 lbs: 4.08



Wide receiver: 210 lbs: 3.94

Weight Struggles Dominate Camp

But excitement soon gave way to concern. At the start of training camp, Watson was placed on the non-football injury list due to conditioning issues.

Reports suggested he had trimmed down to around 449–450lbs, but he still could not handle full practices or appear in pre-season games.

Head coach Todd Bowles admitted the team was trying to help Watson become a 'healthier player', stressing that his conditioning had to improve drastically before he could compete at NFL level.

Heartbreaking: The Bucs have cut 450-pound DL Desmond Watson, who never practiced with the team because he had to lose more weight first.

Watson tried his hardest to lose weight



Watson tried his hardest to lose weight 💔pic.twitter.com/Jlnj6mdhNj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2025

Bucs Decide to Cut Ties

By August, the Buccaneers confirmed Watson's release during roster cuts. Unlike some prospects, he was not moved to the practice squad, leaving him a free agent.

As CBS Sports reported, Watson's inability to practise or contribute was the decisive factor. His release immediately sparked debate across NFL circles, with many pointing squarely at his historic weight.

Agent Vows NFL Future Isn't Over

Watson's agent, EJ Gonzalez, struck a defiant note after the announcement.

'He's still working. Job's not finished,' Gonzalez told reporters, insisting his client is determined to continue his career.

Watson is expected to focus on cutting even more weight in a bid to draw interest from another franchise. His future is uncertain, but his story has already become one of the most talked-about sagas of the 2025 pre-season.

Weight Debate in the NFL

Watson's case has reignited debate about the role of size in professional football. While his 464lbs made him the biggest player in NFL history, his release underscores the fine line between size as an asset and as a liability.

Analysts note that extraordinary bulk can help clog the trenches but often limits endurance, mobility and long-term health.

Comparisons have been made to other massive linemen in NFL history, but none ever reached Watson's record weight — and few faced such immediate consequences.