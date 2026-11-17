Joshua Welch is suing a Nashville bar bearing Kid Rock's name after alleging he was assaulted while being removed from the venue following an incident involving a guitarist's instrument in December 2025. The restaurant denies wrongdoing and says its security staff were justified in using force.

The lawsuit came to light on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. According to TMZ, Welch says the confrontation began when he touched a musician's guitar at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse, a live-music venue on Broadway in Nashville.

Welch's lawyer described the original contact as a 'moment of poor judgment,' saying his client had only 'lightly tapped' the instrument with a finger. That description is the lawyer's account, rather than an independently established finding about the interaction.

Kid Rock Bar Lawsuit Details Alleged Attack During Removal

After the initial contact, a security guard approached Welch and told him to leave, according to the account reported by TMZ. His lawyer said that, while making his way out, Welch attempted to touch the guitar a second time.

The lawyer claimed that this further attempt left the guard 'disproportionately agitated.' The alleged physical altercation followed as Welch was escorted from the building, though the two sides dispute whether the response was justified.

Welch alleges that three men attacked him inside a lift, pushing him against a wall before throwing him out when the lift reached the ground floor. His account describes further force after he had left the lift.

He claims he was pushed to the floor and forced down again when he tried to stand. During one fall, he says, he landed on his right hand, injuring his ring finger.

Welch alleges that the injury required surgery approximately a month later. Medical records confirming the nature of the injury or the procedure have not been independently reviewed in the available reporting.

The reports do not establish whether all three men described in the lift were employed as security guards. That distinction matters because Welch's allegations concern both the conduct of those involved and the restaurant's possible legal responsibility.

Kid Rock Bar Denies Allegations as Civil Claims Proceed

Welch is bringing civil claims including assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring and training, and false imprisonment, TMZ reported. Those are claims made by a plaintiff, not determinations that the venue or its employees acted unlawfully.

The lawsuit concerns the restaurant, not Kid Rock as an individual defendant. The performer, whose name is used by the venue, has not been accused in the reported claim of personally taking part in the alleged confrontation.

The restaurant disputes Welch's account. In a response described by TMZ, the establishment denied wrongdoing and maintained that its security personnel were justified in using force. That defence leaves the circumstances of Welch's removal contested.

The venue's own website identifies it as a five-storey live-music and dining establishment at 221 Broadway, with multiple performance stages.

The available reporting does not identify the court handling the dispute, the precise filing date or any sum sought in damages. Nor does it establish that a judge has made findings on the merits of Welch's allegations. The central question remains what occurred during his removal and whether any force used was justified.