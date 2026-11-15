Photographs circulating on X that purportedly depict a gaunt Dwayne Johnson have prompted illness claims, according to a report referring to November 2026. The account labels both the images and allegations fake, while attributing his weight loss to preparation for Benny Safdie's Lizard Music.

The actor, popularly known as The Rock, had discussed training and diet changes for the film before the pictures attracted attention. His explanation concerned preparation for an acting role, but the posts attached a separate, unsupported medical account to his appearance.

Dwayne Johnson Images Prompt Unsupported Health Claims

The circulating posts purported to depict Johnson during a public outing. According to the report, his hands, feet and overall proportions appeared unnaturally thin, prompting concern among fans who encountered the photographs.

Accompanying text claimed that he was continuing his 'reported recovery from a chronic infection and tuberculosis.' Some users responded with expressions of concern and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Those responses do not substantiate the medical allegations or establish that the photographs are genuine. Although the report labels both the images and illness claims fake, it provides no authentication evidence supporting that assessment.

The account includes no medical statement or response from Johnson's representatives substantiating the allegations. It also does not identify when the photographs were first circulated or provide the original posts.

Johnson's discussion of becoming leaner offers context for his weight loss. It does not establish a diagnosis, while the report's rejection of these particular claims cannot determine his overall medical condition.

What Dwayne Johnson Has Explained About His Weight

In the statement reproduced in the report, Johnson described spending a full year losing 50 pounds for Lizard Music, which he stated he was filming at the time.

'Lots of great questions about my current training split, diet, cardio + conditioning.'

The report states that Johnson weighed between 232 and 235 pounds, although it does not date that figure. It also reports that he maintained his strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness during his weight loss, attributing his leaner build to training, diet and conditioning.

The excerpt reproduced in the account does not mention tuberculosis or a chronic infection. It provides no support for connecting either condition to his film preparation.

The account separately describes a 22kg reduction, presented as 48.5 pounds, while Johnson's reproduced statement specifies 50lbs. These are different figures, and the report does not explain the discrepancy.

No date accompanies his statement. The reference to November 2026 provides a timeframe for the report, rather than confirmation of when he outlined his training programme or recorded that weight.

Dwayne Johnson's Earlier Transformation Involved a Different Role

The report also describes another transformation for The Smashing Machine, in which Johnson portrayed Mark Kerr, placing it around September 2025. It attributes an approximately 60-pound reduction, from 300 to 240 pounds, to earlier reporting.

That figure concerns a different film and should not be combined with the weight loss Johnson described for Lizard Music. The account presents the earlier preparation as an effort to achieve the physique of an MMA fighter.

For The Smashing Machine, it describes a high-protein, low-sugar diet incorporating chicken, fish, beef, rice, potatoes and vegetables. His exercise programme reportedly combined strength training with regular cardiovascular work and a greater emphasis on endurance.

At a press conference about that transformation, Johnson stated, '[It was] something I was really hungry to do.'