Taylor Swift has received five Grammy nominations, but missed out on both best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance, prompting some fans to question the Recording Academy's choices. The 2027 nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 16 November.

Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released in October 2025, followed by an encore release in September 2026. The album is in contention for major awards, though several nominations some supporters expected did not materialise.

Which Grammy Categories Recognised Swift?

According to the Recording Academy's official nominations, Swift is a contender for album of the year with The Life of a Showgirl. Her single 'The Fate of Ophelia' is nominated for record of the year.

The album's title track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, received a nomination for best pop duo/group performance. 'I Knew It, I Knew You', recorded for Toy Story 5, received two nominations.

Those are for song of the year and best song written for visual media, bringing Swift's total to five. The nominations place her in contention across album, recording, songwriting, collaboration and film-related categories.

However, neither The Life of a Showgirl nor 'The Fate of Ophelia' appeared in the respective shortlists for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance. The omissions prompted some supporters to argue that Swift should have received recognition in more pop categories.

One fan expressed their frustration bluntly. According to TAG24, a supporter wrote on X that the Grammys 'played in her face f*** them.' Other fans reportedly described the nominations as a robbery, arguing Swift deserved recognition across more categories.

TAG24 did not identify the quoted user or link to the original post. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the remark.

Not all reactions were negative. Some supporters celebrated Swift's nominations, particularly the recognition for 'I Knew It, I Knew You', which they believed could win song of the year. The song's two nominations mean it is also recognised in the visual media category.

Raye Leads the 2027 Grammy Nominations

British singer Raye received the most nominations, with 11. Rosalía followed with nine, putting both performers ahead of Swift in the overall nominations tally.

Raye's album This Music May Contain Hope is nominated for album of the year, while 'Where Is My Husband!' received nominations for record and song of the year.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven nominations. British singer Olivia Dean received six, placing her among the artists with multiple nominations in a competitive field.

Swift's latest album-of-the-year nomination also extends her Grammy record. She has won the award four times, more than any other artist. The Life of a Showgirl remains in contention for the prize, despite its absence from the best pop vocal album shortlist.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 7 February 2027. The ceremony is scheduled to air on ABC, with streaming available through Disney+ and Hulu.

Final-round voting is scheduled to run from 10 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, according to the Recording Academy. Nearly 16,000 music professionals are eligible to vote, including performers, songwriters, producers and engineers.

The nominations cover recordings released between 31 August 2025 and 28 August 2026. Swift's original album release in October 2025 falls within that eligibility period; the reported encore release in September 2026 came after the stated cut-off.