Tesla CEO Elon Musk has suggested that privately owned Model Y cars could join trials of the company's Robotaxi network as early as December 2026, potentially allowing owners to send their vehicles on paid journeys without driving them.

His comments came on Monday, 16 November, in response to an Uber driver frustrated by how much of each passenger fare he receives. But Musk offered no firm launch date, leaving major questions about eligibility, safety and payments unanswered.

Tesla Model Y Owners Could Enter Robotaxi Trials in December

John Welty, who described himself as an Uber driver, wrote on X that he kept between 49 per cent and 63 per cent of passenger fares. He shared an earnings breakdown and suggested he would rather put his own Tesla to work.

'I'd rather send my Model Y off to work for Robotaxi without me,' Welty wrote.

Musk responded: 'Coming soon. If things well, may start trials next month.' He added: 'Much better to manage a fleet of cars than have to drive just one car by yourself!'

The unusual wording was Musk's, and his use of 'may' matters. The statement points to possible testing in December rather than a confirmed launch or an invitation for all Model Y owners to participate.

Musk did not name participating cities, explain which vehicles might qualify or disclose how owners would be paid. He also offered no details about insurance, maintenance or responsibility if a vehicle encountered problems during a journey.

The idea fits a business model Musk has discussed before. He has compared Tesla's proposed Robotaxi network with elements of Uber and Airbnb, in which privately owned assets can generate income when their owners are not using them.

Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya has also supported the concept. Yet the prospect of earning money from a parked vehicle remains just that for owners awaiting a practical way to sign up.

Tesla's Cybercab Plans Gather Pace

The remarks arrive as Tesla prepares a significant expansion of its dedicated Cybercab manufacturing plans. The company announced a proposed $3.3 billion (€3 billion and £2.6 billion) investment to expand its factory in Grünheide, near Berlin.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with production planned for 2029. Tesla says the new facility could eventually support annual capacity of up to one million Cybercabs, although capacity does not guarantee equivalent sales or deliveries.

In Texas, Tesla also plans to wind down Cybertruck production around mid-2027. Musk has said that ending production of the electric pickup would free room at its Austin factory to build more Cybercabs.

Separately, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt reported that the company's Miami Robotaxi operating area had grown by approximately 92 per cent to 59 square miles. He described the coverage as relating to fully autonomous, unsupervised vehicles, although those details were not independently established by the original report.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has previously urged Musk to extend Robotaxi coverage towards beaches around Miami and Tampa. The wider rollout remains distinct from any proposed trial involving privately owned vehicles.

For Model Y owners interested in putting their cars to work, Musk's brief reply signals a possibility, not a timetable they can rely on. Whether trials begin in December, and who gets to participate, remains unresolved. Tesla has not published enrolment criteria or confirmed when wider access might follow.