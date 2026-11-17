Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is ineligible for the 2027 Grammy Awards after missing the Recording Academy's release deadline.

The singer nevertheless secured five nominations when the contenders were announced on Monday, 16 November 2026. Among them was Album of the Year for the original The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift released the original 12-track record in October 2025. Its four-song expansion followed almost a year later, placing recordings from the same project on opposite sides of the academy's deadline.

Why Taylor Swift's Encore Album Missed the 2027 Grammys

The Recording Academy's eligibility period for the 69th Grammy Awards ran from 31 August 2025 to 28 August 2026. Recordings also had to meet the academy's entry requirements.

The Encore was released on 25 September 2026, nearly four weeks after the window closed. It added Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon to the original album's 12 tracks.

The timing excludes those new recordings from the 2027 competition. It does not affect the eligibility of the original album, which was released within the qualifying period.

There is another complication for anyone expecting the deluxe record to compete for Album of the Year in 2028.

In June, the academy lowered the proportion of new recordings needed for album eligibility from more than 75 per cent to more than 66 per cent. That requirement is measured by playing time, not by the number of songs included.

The expanded edition contains four new tracks alongside 12 previously released ones. The academy's rulebook also excludes updated or expanded versions of albums previously submitted for Grammy consideration.

Simply waiting until the next awards cycle would therefore not make The Encore eligible as a separate album. Its four additions could be considered individually in 2028, provided they meet the rules then in force.

That distinction leaves open a possible route for the new songs without guaranteeing them a place among the nominees.

Taylor Swift's Five Grammy Nominations Tell a Different Story

Swift's original The Life of a Showgirl is among eight Album of the Year nominees, alongside releases by RAYE, ROSALÍA and Olivia Rodrigo. The Fate of Ophelia is also competing for Record of the Year.

Her Toy Story 5 song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', received two nominations. Co-written with Jack Antonoff, it is shortlisted for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Swift's fifth nomination is for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, recognising her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the album's title track.

The Recording Academy's updated database puts Swift's career tally at 63 nominations and 14 wins. She has won Album of the Year four times, more than any other artist.

Final-round Grammy voting runs from 10 December to 7 January. Winners will be announced at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, 7 February 2027.

Before then, Swift has another awards appearance scheduled. The Country Music Association says she will perform at its 60th annual ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday, 18 November, her first performance there since 2013.

That year, she sang 'Red' with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. At this year's CMA Awards, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is nominated for Single of the Year.