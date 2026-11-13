Chrisean Rock allegedly punched Adam22 during a Wild 'N Out appearance after the rapper and podcast host made a disparaging remark about her parenting. Adam22 later addressed the alleged altercation on X (formerly Twitter), claiming Rock struck him after he insulted her during the comedy show.

The No Jumper founder shared two posts about the incident, describing what allegedly happened and appearing to invite a legal response. His account quickly attracted attention, with several social media users urging him to sue Rock or pursue assault charges.

Why Chrisean Rock Allegedly Punched Adam22 on Wild 'N Out

Adam22 did not leave followers guessing about what he believed triggered the confrontation. In his first post, he wrote: 'I dissed Chrisean Rock on Wild 'N Out so she punched me in the face 😭😭'.

I dissed Chrisean Rock on Wild ‘N Out so she punched me in the face 😭😭 — adam22 (@adam22) November 13, 2026

He followed it with another post that made the alleged reason even clearer. 'Chrisean Rock Punched Me in the Face after I Insulted her Parenting,' he added.

The remarks reportedly came after Adam22 took aim at both Rock and fellow Wild 'N Out personality Justina Valentine. According to the circulating account of the exchange, he allegedly told Justina: 'Justina that bbl is disgusting but that's nothing compared to Chrisean rock parenting.'

Chrisean rock brutally attacks adam22 during wild n out fracturing his jaw



Should he sue this disgusting mother and human being



Adam 22: “Justina that bbl is disgusting but that's nothing compared to Chrisean rock parenting” https://t.co/E2U6e6SjnG pic.twitter.com/pFiD8XueM2 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 13, 2026

The reported insult moved beyond a joke about appearance and into a deeply personal subject for Rock. However, IBTimes UK could not independently verify the precise exchange and sequence of events.

Adam22's Wild 'N Out Incident Draws Calls for Legal Action

The reaction on X was swift, with several users calling on Adam22 to take legal action against Rock. Some responses focused less on the exchange itself and more on whether he should pursue a case.

One user wrote: 'Sue her bro wtf'. Another urged him to take action, commenting: 'Adam better sue her!'

A third went further, writing: 'Put her a*s in jail for assault!!!!'

Bro pleaseeeeeee sue her 😭!! she need to face consequences. — 🐍 (@j24785) November 13, 2026

Other users also argued that an insult did not justify physical retaliation. One commenter wrote: 'Unfortunately freedom of speech is a constitutional right, assault is illegal. Enjoy that lawsuit 😭😭'.

The responses reflect anger among some users, although they should not be mistaken for evidence of a formal complaint or legal proceedings.

Chrisean Rock's Son and the Parenting Controversy

Rock's reaction also comes against the backdrop of previous comments about the pressures surrounding her motherhood. The reality personality shares a son, Chrisean Malone Jr, with rapper Blueface.

During an appearance on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Rock discussed the negativity surrounding her son's family. She said criticism from strangers online was easier to dismiss than remarks from people close to the child.

'That's just the internet. I don't care,' she said, describing how she felt about comments from random people. Her attitude changed, however, when criticism came from her son's father or grandmother, Blueface and Karlissa Saffold Harvey.

'I start caring when it's like his blood speaking up...his grandmama...his daddy,' Rock explained.

She also expressed concern about her son eventually reading negative comments about himself. 'So when he get older and see this s**t, only person he going to see defending him is his mama,' she said.

Those remarks provide context for why a joke about her parenting could have struck a nerve. They do not, however, establish what happened during the exchange with Adam22.

Adam22's posts have put the alleged confrontation firmly in the public conversation. But whether he intends to take legal action remains unclear.