Bruce Springsteen's protest song about the fatal shootings of two people during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis has been nominated for a 2027 Grammy. The recognition puts his criticism of Donald Trump's crackdown back in the spotlight, months after the president dismissed him as a 'boring singer'.

The Recording Academy announced on Monday, 16 November, that 'Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix' is nominated for Best Rock Song.

The nomination renews attention on Springsteen's response to two fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents earlier this year. It appears on the Academy's official list, published after its annual announcement of nominees.

Springsteen's 'State Terror' Song Earns Grammy Recognition

Springsteen released 'Streets of Minneapolis' on 28 January 2026, four days after federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti. Renee Good had been killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on 7 January, during a major immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

The musician said he wrote the song in response to the 'state terror' he believed was being inflicted on Minneapolis. He dedicated it to the city's residents, immigrant neighbours and the memories of Pretti and Good.

The lyrics sharply criticise the Trump administration and its immigration operations. The descriptions and accusations in the song represent Springsteen's political views, rather than findings of legal responsibility.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson rejected the criticism after the song's release. In a statement reported by PBS News, she said the administration was concerned with immigration enforcement, 'not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information'.

The nomination has brought renewed attention to the disagreement over the federal operation. The award recognises songwriting, rather than political positions.

In the Best Rock Song category, Springsteen faces the Rolling Stones' 'In the Stars', Phoebe Bridgers' 'Lost Boys' and 'My Only Angel' by Aerosmith and Yungblud. Other nominees include Geese's 'Trinidad', Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith's 'what's wrong with me', and Foo Fighters' 'Your Favorite Toy'.

Springsteen's Grammy Nod Revives Trump Feud

Springsteen performed the song at a 'No Kings' protest in St Paul on 28 March. Three days later, he performed it at the opening concert of his US tour in Minneapolis, where he continued his criticism of the administration.

Addressing the audience, Springsteen described the Trump administration as 'corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous'. His remarks added to his public disagreement with the president.

On 2 April, Trump responded on Truth Social, calling Springsteen a 'bad, and very boring singer' and accusing him of having 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'. He also encouraged supporters of his Make America Great Again movement to boycott Springsteen's concerts.

The exchange placed the song within a wider dispute between the singer and the president over immigration policy and political dissent.

The track also achieved commercial success. It debuted at No 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart dated 7 February 2026, following its release days earlier.

Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards during his career. His previous honours span decades of work, while this nomination places a political song alongside material from established rock acts.

The winner will be announced at the 69th Grammy Awards on 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.