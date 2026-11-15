Megyn Kelly has accused Dakota Johnson of arranging paparazzi photographs outside a gym, but offered no evidence that the actress was involved. On the Friday, 13 November 2026, episode of her talk show, Kelly questioned Johnson's comments about wanting to keep her movements private.

The criticism followed photographs of Johnson leaving a workout and an interview in Vogue's October 2026 issue. Kelly argued that the sighting suggested Johnson was seeking attention, despite saying she preferred to keep her whereabouts private.

Megyn Kelly Questions Dakota Johnson's Gym Pictures

Discussing photographs she said she had seen online, Kelly asserted there was little possibility the encounter had happened without Johnson's involvement. The allegation was presented as Kelly's opinion, rather than a finding supported by details about the photographer or circumstances.

Kelly drew particular attention to Johnson's clothes, asking, 'Would you look at what she's wearing?' She described a mauve outfit, sheer tights, a crop top and sunglasses, comparing the look to aerobics fashion from the 1980s.

OK! Magazine described Johnson as wearing dark leggings, a white T-shirt and sunglasses. It is not clear whether that description and Kelly's remarks referred to the same set of photographs.

Neither account establishes that Johnson contacted a photographer, knew cameras would be waiting or deliberately arranged the sighting. The photographs alone cannot determine how the encounter happened.

Dakota Johnson's Privacy Comments Revisited

Kelly's criticism also focused on an interview with Vogue, published online on 18 September as part of its October 2026 cover coverage. Johnson discussed the difficulty of maintaining a private life while working in an industry that attracts constant scrutiny.

She told the magazine she was 'obsessed with people not knowing' her whereabouts or activities. Her comments concerned a broader preference for privacy, not a specific promise never to appear in public photographs.

Kelly nevertheless interpreted the gym images as evidence that Johnson welcomed attention under certain circumstances. She suggested the actress's presentation was carefully curated and accused her of wanting publicity while defending her privacy.

There is no independent evidence supporting that interpretation of the photographs. Johnson's choice of clothing, her visibility in a public place and her comments to a magazine do not show that she arranged a paparazzi encounter.

There was no response from Johnson or her representatives included in the OK! Magazine account. Without further evidence, Kelly's accusation should be understood as commentary rather than a verified description of events.

Recent Sightings Fuel Interest in Johnson's Personal Life

The coverage comes amid continuing speculation about Johnson and musician Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK. People reported that the two dined with friends at the Tower Bar & Restaurant inside Los Angeles' Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, 11 November.

An eyewitness quoted by the magazine said they appeared affectionate during the meal. Other reports have cited unnamed sources describing their connection, but those accounts do not amount to confirmation from either person.

Vogue has also reported that the pair have been photographed together on several occasions, while noting that they have not publicly defined their relationship.

For now, the verified story is Kelly's criticism of Johnson, not proof that Johnson staged photographs.