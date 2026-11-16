Viral photographs claiming that Jaden Smith is romantically involved with 82-year-old French fashion personality Michèle Lamy have sparked widespread disbelief online, with social media users questioning whether the 28-year-old actor is really dating someone 54 years his senior.

The unusual rumour escalated rapidly after images supposedly showing the pair holding hands, kissing and sharing intimate moments began circulating across Instagram and X. Some posts even claimed the two were engaged, turning an initially bizarre celebrity rumour into a much bigger online talking point.

However, there is one significant problem with the story: the alleged relationship is completely unsubstantiated, and the viral photographs have been identified as fabricated or AI-generated.

Neither Smith nor Lamy has confirmed a romantic relationship, and there is no credible evidence that the two are dating.

How the Jaden Smith and Michèle Lamy Rumour Started

The speculation appears to have begun on 9 November, when an X user claimed Smith had visited Lamy's home to seek her blessings. The encounter was described as a warm, family-like interaction, but other accounts soon added claims of romance.

By 10 November, posts were circulating that allegedly showed the pair kissing and holding hands. The story then escalated further, with some accounts claiming they were engaged and that Lamy had offered Smith 80 per cent of her property.

Those dramatic details were not supported by evidence. Fact-checkers found no confirmation of a visit, engagement or property arrangement. The images accompanying the posts were also flagged as fabricated, with ABC 10News describing the supposed couple photographs and videos as fake.

Why the Viral Photos Are Being Called Fake

The photographs played a major role in making the rumour appear convincing. They purportedly showed Smith and Lamy together in intimate settings, giving social media users visual material to share alongside the claims.

However, ABC 10News' fact-check concluded that the images and videos were fabricated. Other reports noted that some versions appeared AI-generated or digitally altered. There is no verified photograph establishing that the two were romantically involved.

The fact that an image circulates widely does not make it authentic. Neither celebrity has confirmed the claims, and no evidence has emerged to support the alleged relationship.

Who Is Michèle Lamy?

Lamy is a French fashion entrepreneur, artist and performer, best known for her longstanding personal and creative partnership with designer Rick Owens. She has worked across fashion, furniture and artistic projects, and is recognised for her distinctive appearance, including gold teeth, elaborate jewellery and blackened fingertips.

Lamy and Owens married in 2006 and co-founded Owenscorp, the company behind their fashion and design ventures. Her marriage is an important detail missing from many viral posts about Smith. Recent fact-checking coverage identifies her as Owens' wife, although neither Lamy nor Owens has commented on the online rumour.

Where Does Jaden Smith Stand?

Smith, the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has not addressed the claims. Known for his roles in The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid, he has also built a music career and moved into fashion.

Ultimately, there is no evidence that Smith and Lamy are dating or engaged. The 54-year age-gap story rests on fabricated imagery and unverified social media claims, not a confirmed romance. Until either party provides credible confirmation, the viral scandal should be treated as an internet hoax.