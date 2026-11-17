Jack Lowden's future in Apple TV's hit spy drama Slow Horses remains uncertain after the series was renewed for two additional seasons, just as the actor missed out on the coveted role of James Bond.

Apple TV has confirmed that Slow Horses will return for Seasons 9 and 10, ending speculation that the upcoming eighth season could be the show's last. However, the streamer has not confirmed which cast members will return beyond Gary Oldman, who plays the sharp-tongued MI5 agent Jackson Lamb.

Lowden, who portrays River Cartwright, is among the stars whose involvement in the new seasons has yet to be established. The announcement came on 16 November, the same day Robert Pattinson was officially named as the next James Bond, ending months of speculation surrounding Lowden's chances of becoming 007.

Will Jack Lowden Return for 'Slow Horses' Seasons 9 and 10?

For now, there is no official confirmation that Lowden will reprise his role as River Cartwright in either of the newly announced seasons.

Variety reported that Apple had confirmed Oldman's involvement but had not disclosed the wider returning cast. Neither the streaming platform nor Lowden has publicly clarified his plans for Seasons 9 and 10.

The uncertainty comes as production on Season 8 continues in London. Season 7 has already been filmed, meaning viewers can expect at least two more instalments before the newly announced seasons arrive.

Lowden has played River since the series launched in 2022. His character is a young MI5 agent whose career takes an unexpected turn after being assigned to Slough House, the department for intelligence officers who have made serious professional mistakes.

His relationship with Lamb and the other sidelined agents has become an important part of the show's appeal.

Jack Lowden Misses Out on James Bond Role

The renewal announcement coincided with news that Robert Pattinson had been selected as the next James Bond.

Lowden was among the leading names discussed during the casting process, alongside Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor. However, Robert Pattinson emerged as the eventual choice after reportedly undergoing a screen test.

The casting decision brings an end to speculation about whether Lowden would take on one of cinema's most demanding roles. The actor has previously described the Bond rumours as flattering but declined to add to the speculation.

Lowden has not yet publicly commented on Pattinson's appointment.

Why Did 'Slow Horses' Stars Think Season 8 Was the Last?

The announcement of Seasons 9 and 10 also came as a surprise following comments from Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker.

Earlier in November, Cooke admitted that she believed she was filming the show's final season.

'I am shooting the last season!' she said, before adding that viewers should 'never say never'. She also described the atmosphere on set as emotional, explaining that the cast had been feeling melancholy about the apparent ending.

Apple's renewal confirms the story will continue beyond Season 8, although individual cast members' future involvement remains unclear.

What Happens Next for 'Slow Horses'?

Based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels, Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced intelligence officers working under Lamb's unconventional leadership. The series has become one of Apple TV's biggest hits since its debut, earning critical recognition and multiple major television awards.

With two additional seasons secured, fans have more Slough House stories to look forward to. However, whether River Cartwright remains part of that future is still an open question.

For now, Lowden's James Bond disappointment does not confirm his departure from Slow Horses. Until Apple or the actor provides an update, his return for Seasons 9 and 10 remains unconfirmed.