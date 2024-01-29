As the royals face a series of health scares, questions have emerged on whether Prince Harry will return to the U.K. to visit King Charles III as he recovers from prostate surgery.

His Majesty is on his third day of confinement at The London Clinic following a "corrective procedure" to treat an enlarged prostate. He was reportedly only due there for two days and has also been advised to recuperate for a month. The recovery period has led to concerns that his condition could be serious, although Buckingham Palace has since assured that it is benign and common among men.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has been in the same hospital since Jan. 16, recovering from a "planned abdominal surgery". Doctors have also advised her to take three months of rest to fully recover. Kensington Palace has yet to share any updates about her health.

It is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already sent their respective well-wishes to both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, privately. But as two of the working royals recover from their surgeries, the public waits to see if the Sussexes will return to the U.K. to personally pay them a visit.

According to journalist and PR guru Lynn Carratt, it is "unlikely" that they would visit. She told the Mirror: "They are said to have already reached out to him and Catherine privately to show their support. When Harry learned of Charles's health scare, he likely will have given him a private call. Camilla is likely to be keeping them updated on Charles's recovery."

She said that news about the monarch's "illness may have scared Harry" and hopes that it could "heal their relationship". She thinks it could bridge a reconciliation between father and son.

"Whatever has happened in the past they are still father and son and Charles isn't getting any younger, and there is nothing like an illness of loved one to bring you closer together," she said.

Carratt then noted reports about the monarch having visited Kate Middleton before he had his surgery last Friday, Jan. 26 and called it a "big deal" since the royal family "typically don't visit each other in the hospital". She guessed that Prince Harry could visit King Charles III alone when he returns home to recover and acknowledged that a "family reunion would be nice" with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She said the King "would love to see his grandchildren as it has been a long time".