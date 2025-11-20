The first family of the Philippines has been plagued by numerous outrageous issues. The most recent one is allegedly from a political vlogger who questioned why President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos' eldest son, Sandro, looks like the late restaurateur-businessman Gabriel 'Bong' Daza, seemingly implying an affair.

Tio Moreno Allegedly Question Sandro Marcos' Resemblance To Bong Daza

A photo shared on Facebook by Pinoy Trend claimed that blogger and commentator Tio Moreno has called out the first lady to ask why her son, Sandro, looks more like Bong Daza than his dad, Bongbong Marcos. Tio clarified that he was just asking and didn't mean to offend or insult Liza.

The post immediately garnered hundreds of reactions, with many just laughing it off. Apparently, they do not agree that Sandro looks like Daza.

Also, many said that Sandro inherited his mother's genes, which is why he doesn't look like his dad.

Some claimed they were just trying to create a new topic to bury the more pressing issues involving the first family, as many Filipinos have called for Marcos to vacate the presidential seat.

There's no solid proof that Moreno made the claim, and the information was available only from Facebook posts. No major and reputable outlet covered the report either. So, one should take it with a grain of salt.

Also, Moreno has a history of manipulated posts, and this meme-like content could be another misinformation or online provocation. It's important for one not to take the statement at face value.

Imee Marcos Accused Bongbong and Family of Using Drugs

Iglesia ni Cristo held a two-day anti-corruption rally on Sunday and Monday, 16 November and 17 November, at the Quirino Grand Stand. Thousands of INC members flocked to support the call for the government's transparency. According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), over 600,000 people attended, ABS-CBN News reported.

It was supposed to be a three-day rally, but Bongbong Marcos' eldest sister, Imee Marcos, showed up on the second day and dropped a bombshell. She alleges that her younger brother, the president, uses drugs.

According to Imee, she hasn't spoken to BongBong for three years, but several sources told her that her brother was back on using drugs, so he's not in his best condition and well-being to run the country. The people around him are allegedly taking advantage of him, hence the corruption.

Imee was emotional when she recounted how Bongbong would allegedly use drugs with his friends even when he was younger. Bongbong's wife, Liza, was allegedly also on drugs, so as their son, Sandro.

Imee pleads with her brother to undergo treatment due to his alleged drug abuse. She urged Bongbong to prioritize his health and abandon the dreams of those allegedly manipulating him because his addiction has brought a huge problem to the country.

Palace Secretary Addresses Imee's Allegations

A day after INC's two-day rally, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told Palace reporters that they do not have plans to take immediate legal action following Imee's allegations against Bongbong. However, it seems that they're also not ignoring it completely, saying, 'Let's just wait and see.'

'Let us check first all the facts and the statements that she made. And it's up to the Department of Justice, and maybe Ombudsman if they will make any initiative to end this matter,' she added.

Castro subtly denied the addiction allegation, noting that Bongbong donated his kidney to their father, former President Ferdinand Marcos. So, he is fit and healthy, in contrast to his older sister's claims.

The Palace secretary also alleged that Imee was spitting lies and using the same playbook as her allies, without dropping any names.