Mongolia may have lost to South Korea on Netflix's Physical Asia, but its team members have not stopped impressing the audience with their wit and strength, from its team captain's Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan prudent strategies to Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's impressive endurance and stamina at the Totem Pole challenge. In the penultimate episode, Enkh-Orgil caught the attention of the fans once more with his unexpected but effective technique to end the Fifth Quest's Castle Conquest and power team Mongolia to move forward to the finals.

Now, many are wondering who Enkh-Orgil is.il?

Who Is Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu of Physical: Asia's Team Mongolia

Physical: Asia puts Mongolia on many people's radar because of how well its team performed in the reality competition series. Fans have noticed Orkhonbayar's charm and intelligence, Adiyasuren's super strength, and now Enkh-Orgil's mastery.​

Enkh-Orgil was born on 30 December 1988 in Khovd Province, Mongolia. The 36-year-old professional mixed martial artist grew up herding sheep and goats, and riding horses.

He won the Road to ONE: Mongolia in 2022, earning him a ONE Championship contract and £76,000 ($100,000).

His mother is a nurse, while his father is a long-haul truck driver. Enkh-Orgil has two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister. There is no verified record of his marital status.

'I grew up very close to my mother, my older brother, and my little sister,' he said of his family (via MixedMartialArts.com).

According to him, he loves to wrestle because Mongolians have 'a fighting spirit in our blood.' He joined a freestyle wrestling club when he was in fifth grade, but later switched to taekwondo, which led to his journey into martial arts.

'I was more interested in kicking and punching than just grappling on the ground. That's when my life's path began to turn toward martial arts,' Enkh-Orgil explained.

The Mongolian member admitted that he was just an 'average student' and not that popular, but he had a lot of friends.

' I wanted to get along with people and never wanted conflict and violence. But I never backed down from a fight if absolutely necessary,' he continued.

Even though Enkh-Orgil felt he didn't excel academically, the street-smart athlete impressed the Physical: Asia fans in the Castle Conquest challenge.

What Did Engkh-Orgil Do in Physical: Asia's Castle Conquest Challenge?

In episode 11, Mongolia, South Korea, and Japan have to finish the Castle Conquest challenge the fastest, as the last team to complete it will be eliminated. While South Korea aced the challenge in 17 minutes (which many doubt, with some calling the show rigged), both Mongolia and Japan struggled to close the 880-kilogram drawbridge.

Team Mongolia attempted to close the drawbridge by using the weight of the supply cart. They tied the rope in the cart and pulled both ends, but it didn't budge.

'Closing that bridge was the hardest part of the whole quest,' said Mongolia's team captain, Orkhonbayar.

Despite the team's effort, they can't pull the drawbridge up to close the castle. Tired and frustrated as the clock continued to tick, Enkh-Orgil came up with a brilliant idea.

He suggested that they use the heavy log or battering ram they initially used to open the gate by wrapping the rope around it and pulling it to raise the drawbridge. His teammates were initially unsure of his idea.

'It'll work, trust me,' he told them.

Orkhonbayar didn't get Enkh-Orgil's point, but proceeded and supported his teammate's plan. Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, team Mongolia's acrobat, admitted that they were all lost at the time, and Enkh-Orgil's suggestion was 'the only idea we had,' so, despite their doubt, they went with it.

The contortionist wasn't sure how heavy the log was, but it took four people in their team to carry it. With the battering ram's weight and their mass combined, the drawbridge rose when they dropped it with the ropes wrapped around it.

The team members then pulled the rope harder, raising the drawbridge until it closed. The team members acknowledged Enkh-Orgil for their victory, with

Khandsuren Gantogtokh said they should thank their 'tactician.' Dulguun Enkhbat called Enkh-Orgil 'crazy, beautiful genius.' Mongolia's team captain also credited the MMA fighter for the team finishing the challenge.

'Seriously, you saved us, man,' Orkhonbayar told Enkh-Orgil.

Netizens Impressed by Enkh-Orgil's Strategy

If Enkh-Orgil's teammates were impressed by his idea, so were the viewers. Social media users can't help but praise the athlete.

'Enkh-Orgil nuking the Korea vs Japan storyline was the only win that actually mattered,' one wrote on TikTok.

Another praised Mongolia for remaining calm during the challenges and gave Enkh-Orgil a shoutout for carrying his team to the finals.

'Their MMA fighter was amazing, especially with that smart move at the gate,' another wrote on Reddit.

im only at ep 11 of physical asia but holy fuck mongolia in the castle siege is insane. Enkh-orgil has 10000 IQ, i am flabbergasted — moonbright (@_moon_bright) November 19, 2025

ok but shoutout to our smol king Enkh-Orgil from team mongolia— everyone doubted his bridge plan but in the end it’s what saved them 😭#PhysicalAsia

pic.twitter.com/KGKvgPGjr1 — springkies (@jekkibby2) November 19, 2025

South Korea may have beaten Mongolia in the finals, but for many, Mongolia is the real winner because of their strategy, teamwork, and humility. Mongolia has won the hearts of the Physical: Asia fans, and that's a sure victory for the team.