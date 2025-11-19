Whitney Leavitt left fans scratching their heads when she was eliminated on Tuesday's episode of Dancing With the Stars. Not because of her performance, but because of what she said, which was bleeped out on national TV.

Why Did Whitney Leavitt Say?

The social media influencer and reality star received positive feedback from the judges for her smooth Viennese waltz. While chatting with co-host Julianne Hough in the skybox, she shared how the competition meant for her, but the cameras cut to Carrie Ann Inaba applauding, and the feed went silent.

When the feed was back, Leavitt was laughing and celebrating with her dance partner, Mark Ballas. However, the other dancers and stars appeared shocked as if they had heard something unexpected.

'Well, we're going to have to bleep that!' Hough said when the audio was back.

The viewers wondered what Leavitt said to provoke such a reaction from her colleagues. Thankfully, one TikTok user shared an unedited version of the scene, revealing what the mum of three said.

'I f*****g love this show!' Leavitt said.

Whitney Leavitt scored 58 out of 60 points and was in second place with Alix Earle. Both were behind Robert Irwin, who was in the top spot.

Despite giving a great performance, Leavitt was eliminated because eliminations combined the judges' scores and viewers' votes, and Earle scored higher.

Even if she was sent home, Leavitt was still overwhelmed with joy for the experience.

'I already feel like a winner. This show has meant the absolute world for me,' she said.

Netizens React to Whitney's Unexpected Expletive

After learning what Whitney Leavitt said, the audience was as surprised as the celebrities and dancers on set.

'i'm so confused bc i thought mormons weren't able to curse,' one commented. Another wrote, 'Oh she swore big deal!! Look how happy she is to be there compared to everyone's faces in the back.'

Meanwhile, one wondered whether Leavitt had intentionally sworn to 'purposely break contract.' However, another said, 'Not swearing is not a part of their contract.'

Whitney Leavitt Knows She's Leaving Dancing With the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, which aired on 18 November, showed how tight the competition was between Whitney Leavitt and Alix Earle. However, the former and her dance partner, Mark Ballas, had already seen their defeat coming.

While speaking with E! News' Will Marfuggi after filming, both shared that they were somewhat expecting it.

'We knew, we felt it. I think we just had a feeling,' Ballas said.

'We had a gut feeling it was us,' Whitney Leavitt added.

Even though Leavitt said she still felt like a 'winner' despite the loss, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star also admitted that her departure from the show was 'sad,' even comparing it to a 'breakup.'

Apparently, there was an attachment with her colleagues because they had already built a friendship, especially with her partner, Ballas. Leavitt had also spent so much time with them, so for her, 'it does feel like a breakup.'