There's no stopping Eman Bacosa from following his father Manny Pacquiao's popularity. Aside from inheriting Pacquiao's name and powerful punches, his looks have earned him more attention than regular boxers do. However, many might be brokenhearted because the aspiring boxer has set his eyes on one Filipina celebrity.

Who Is Eman Bacosa's Celebrity Crush?

Eman Bacosa sat down for an interview with Boy Abunda for Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. During the Fast Talk segment, Abunda asked Eman who his Filipina celebrity crush is, and he didn't think twice, immediately saying, 'Jillian Ward'.

The young boxer, however, has set his priorities straight, and dating apparently isn't among his top concerns. When Abunda asked him to rate how much he wanted to pursue Ward romantically between 1 and 10, Pacquiao's son said '5'.

When prompted for a message for Ward, Bacosa shyly said, 'Hi, I hope to see you soon.'

Bacosa recently signed a contract with GMA's talent agency, Sparkle, confirming his entry into the showbiz world. Ward is also a Sparkle talent, so it's very likely for Bacosa to meet his celebrity crush soon.

During the chat, Bacosa confirmed his 'type'. Pacquiao's son is attracted to mestizas, like Ward. He also admitted that he had three ex-girlfriends and some flings.

What's Eman Bacosa's Priority?

Although Manny Pacquiao's son, Eman Bacosa, wishes to enter the world of glamour and spectacle, his top priority remains to follow in his father's footsteps and become a boxer. In the same interview, Abunda asked him to rate his desire to join showbiz as '7' and his passion for boxing as '10'.

In an interview with Jessica Soho, Eman recounted the time that he reunited with the boxing champ after 10 years. According to him, Pacquiao welcomed him warmly and told the 21-year-old that he had been missed because they had not seen each other for a decade.

During the reunion, Eman told his dad that he wanted to be a boxer. Pacquiao was initially hesitant, probably not wanting to see his son endure heavy blows in the ring, and instead offered to have him study in the United States.

Eman, however, is determined to pursue boxing, telling his dad that it's his 'passion'. Pacquiao, who initially denied Eman's paternity, decided to give his name to the latter legally to support his boxing journey. Pacquiao is a household name, and everyone in the boxing world knows him. So, carrying his name is definitely an advantage for Eman.

'It was as if he had made up for me,' Eman shared, probably citing the years they had not been together and the time Pacquiao denied his paternity. 'I said, "Come on, thank you, Lord." I went into the room. I cried there. I said, "Thank you, Lord."'

Eman recently won Thrilla in Manila 2 after defeating Nico Salado by unanimous decision. He is currently undefeated at 7-0, with four knockouts.

​