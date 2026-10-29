Nadia Beller, a pregnant Bolivian lawyer who survived a shooting in August, says she could be arrested as early as Friday, 30 October, after giving evidence about alleged wrongdoing involving Argentine political strategist Fernando Cerimedo.

Beller and Cerimedo were formerly in a romantic relationship, and she says she is pregnant with his child. Cerimedo's lawyer has disputed his paternity. Their relationship is relevant to the case, in which Cerimedo faces proceedings over alleged attempted femicide following the shooting.

Camila Lourdes Galarza, a contributor to Drop Site News, reported the potential arrest on 29 October, citing sources within Bolivia's government and police. Beller believes authorities are seeking to silence her over allegations of political interference and criminal activity across Latin America. However, the reported arrest has not been independently confirmed, and the available information does not establish that a warrant or formal charge against her has been issued.

The case has taken on an international dimension, with investigations into Cerimedo's alleged political activities in several countries. But the existence of those inquiries does not prove Beller's wider claims, including allegations of US-backed operations.

SCOOP: Nadia Beller, the Bolivian whistleblower who survived an assassination attempt ordered by Trump associate and political operative Fernando Cerimedo, tells me authorities are seeking to arrest her as soon as Friday. According to sources within the Bolivian government and… — Camila Lourdes Galarza (@sovietwithsazon) October 28, 2026

Why Beller Believes Her Testimony Has Put Her at Risk

Beller's concern centres on the possibility that authorities could treat her knowledge of alleged crimes as grounds for prosecution, rather than as testimony provided to investigators. According to Galarza's report, the potential case could argue that Beller knew about alleged offences and failed to report them. The specific legal basis for a possible arrest has not been independently verified.

There is a significant point of contrast. In September, Bolivia's Attorney General Roger Mariaca said Beller was considered a victim, rather than a suspect, in cases then being investigated in connection with Cerimedo. In an October report, El País Bolivia said it had found no public record of a formal charge or investigation against her, while noting that her claims of a campaign to implicate her were not supported by publicly available documents.

Beller has also alleged intimidation. On 24 October, she posted a video claiming that plain-clothes police officers prevented international journalists from entering her home for an interview. The police had not provided a public response in the reporting available at the time.

The Shooting Case Remains Unresolved

Beller was shot three times outside a hotel in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on 17 August. Cerimedo was detained the following day and faces proceedings over alleged attempted femicide, Bolivia's legal term for gender-related killing. A court upheld a 180-day pre-trial detention measure on 6 October.

Cerimedo has not been convicted in the case. His lawyer has challenged aspects of the prosecution's evidence, arguing that there was no direct message linking him to the alleged gunmen or evidence of a direct payment. Beller, through her legal representatives, has maintained that the court's decision supports the case against him.

The legal proceedings must be distinguished from Beller's separate allegations that Cerimedo previously tried to strangle her and was involved in wider criminal activity. She has said she was four weeks pregnant with his child when she spoke after the shooting.

Cerimedo's political connections have heightened scrutiny. He has worked on campaigns and digital communications for right-wing figures across Latin America, including Argentina's Javier Milei. Those professional links, however, do not by themselves establish that any political leader ordered or knew about the alleged attack on Beller.

Investigations Across Latin America

In Argentina, Beller testified in September in an investigation into alleged bribery and irregular contracts involving the National Disability Agency. She provided authorities with access to material from her mobile phone, but clarified that Cerimedo was not, to her knowledge, a suspect in that particular case.

In Chile, prosecutors opened an investigation into possible criminal conduct linked to Cerimedo's political campaigning, while the Chamber of Deputies approved a commission to examine his activities and possible use of digital influence operations. Chilean President José Antonio Kast has denied that Cerimedo worked on his campaigns.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has also raised allegations about a possible plan by Cerimedo to interfere in Mexican politics. Beller has claimed he discussed using online manipulation, influencers, and coordinated accounts to influence political debate. These claims have not established that the US government backed or directed such activity.

The inquiries show that Cerimedo's political work is receiving scrutiny in several countries, but they remain separate proceedings with their own evidence and legal questions.

Beller says she fears for her life and her unborn child. Whether authorities will arrest her remains unclear. The immediate questions are whether a formal case has been opened against her, what legal grounds would support detention, and whether officials will explain the apparent change from the earlier position that she was a victim and witness.