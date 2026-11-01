US President Donald Trump revisited his controversial remarks about Republican Senator Jon Husted's physique during a campaign rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. Trump acknowledged that he should not have described examining Husted's backside but repeated the remark while criticising journalists for their coverage.

The comments came days before the 3 November US midterm elections, with Husted seeking to retain his Senate seat against Democrat Sherrod Brown. Trump was campaigning for Republican candidates in Ohio, including Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump's descriptions of Husted's body had already attracted attention following earlier campaign appearances. His latest remarks revived scrutiny of his language and prompted renewed discussion about why the president continued raising the subject at political rallies.

Donald Trump Admits He Should Not Have Made Crude Jon Husted Remark

Speaking at the Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Trump returned to a story about discovering Husted's achievements as a college football player.

The president said he had been examining Husted for his 'physical prowess' before acknowledging that he 'should have never said' his earlier comment.

He nevertheless repeated his description of looking at the senator's backside, calling it 'strong as hell'.

The remark prompted laughter from the audience, according to a transcript of the rally. Trump subsequently turned towards journalists covering the event, accusing them of focusing on the most controversial part of his earlier comments.

He argued that reports had omitted the broader context of his discussion about Husted's athletic achievements.

Trump's explanation centred on his surprise at learning about the senator's football career. He said he had known Husted for years without previously recognising the extent of his sporting background.

According to Husted's official Senate biography, the Ohio Republican played defensive back at the University of Dayton. He was an All-American player on the university's 1989 NCAA Division III national championship team.

His football background became a campaign talking point after former NFL coach Jon Gruden praised his athletic abilities.

Trump recalled Gruden describing Husted's tackling strength, prompting him to examine the senator's shoulders, legs and hands. He also described patting Husted on the shoulder and being impressed by his physical strength.

Those details formed the basis of Trump's defence of his earlier remarks. However, his decision to repeat the crude description brought the subject back into the spotlight.

Donald Trump's Repeated Comments About Jon Husted Draw Attention

The Chillicothe appearance was not the first time Trump had publicly discussed Husted's physique.

During a campaign rally in Youngstown on 12 October, Trump described examining Husted's body after learning about his college football career.

The president discussed the senator's physical appearance, including his hands, drawing laughter from supporters. His remarks subsequently circulated through political coverage and social media.

The subject resurfaced during other campaign appearances, including an event in northern Kentucky on 17 October.

Husted also acknowledged the attention during a Republican gathering in Ohio. According to CNN's reporting, the senator joked about Trump's repeated discussion of his football background and physical appearance.

His response suggested the unusual praise had become a talking point among Republicans themselves, rather than solely among Trump's critics.

Trump subsequently returned to Husted's physical strength during campaign appearances in North Carolina and Texas.

He also defended his earlier descriptions, arguing that audiences appreciated his comments while accusing journalists of presenting them without sufficient context.

The recurring remarks have attracted attention during a closely watched Senate race, although there is no established evidence that they have affected voters' preferences.

Why Donald Trump's Remarks Matter Before the Midterm Elections

Husted joined the Senate in January 2025 after JD Vance became vice president. He now faces former Ohio senator Sherrod Brown in an election that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Trump has presented his comments as praise for Husted's athletic achievements, while criticism has focused on the president's choice of language.

The available reporting does not establish that the controversy has changed public support for either candidate. Nor do online insults about Trump's mental state constitute medical evidence.

As the November elections approach, Trump has continued defending his descriptions of Husted, even while acknowledging that his original wording was something he should not have said.