A Michigan Red Baron worker who lost his temper with an Instagram prankster while stocking frozen pizzas has attracted nearly $300,000 in donations from strangers. The GoFundMe campaign, launched by a man who initially did not know the employee, lists the worker as its beneficiary.

The video shows the prankster pretending to take money using the worker's phone. The employee's response, including his remark that he cannot afford his mortgage and has four children at home, spread across social media, prompting many viewers to support him rather than the creator.

How the Fake Apple Pay Prank Unfolded

The video begins with the person filming asking the worker for the time. As the employee checks his phone, a payment sound plays and the prankster thanks him, pretending to have taken money from him.

The fundraiser organiser identifies the worker as 'Walt Z out of Michigan'. In the footage, the employee initially remains composed but makes clear that he is unhappy with the interaction, telling the prankster, 'My life is hard enough as it is'.

Tensions rise when the prankster passes him again near the front of the shop and says, 'Thank you for the $20'. A companion can be heard telling him, 'You need to stop', shortly before the worker begins shouting.

The employee explains that he should have been home an hour earlier and must wake up at 5am to restock ten more stores. He then tells the prankster, 'You're probably making money off of this', before referring to his mortgage and children.

An X post sharing the footage carried the caption, 'FOUR KIDS AT HOME AND THEY'RE FILMING HIM FOR CLOUT??'. The post was published on 28 October, as the video attracted wider attention online.

FOUR KIDS AT HOME AND THEY'RE FILMING HIM FOR CLOUT??



Harmless content, or picked the wrong guy?



A Red Baron rep is stocking a grocery store freezer when a couple of young people with a camera start messing with him. He snaps, then tells them he has to be up at 5 in the… pic.twitter.com/MBvu1uHFGQ — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 28, 2026

Organiser Tracks Down the Worker as Donations Soar

Luke Oakenshield launched the fundraiser, initially explaining that he did not know the employee personally. He described the campaign as an effort to support a working person whose financial stability could be affected by an incident filmed for online content.

Oakenshield, who posts on Reddit as WereTheBrews, later announced that he had contacted the worker. He said he had video-called the man and his partner on WhatsApp and was satisfied that he had found the right person. He also reported that the family was requesting privacy.

In an update, Oakenshield said the worker was 'absolutely blown away by how much people have cared over this'. He added that GoFundMe was taking the lead in transferring the money.

At the time of checking on 29 October, the campaign page showed approximately $296,840 raised towards a $400,000 goal, with around 7,800 donations. The worker was listed as the beneficiary. Although the organiser has described the transfer arrangements, the campaign page alone does not establish that the money has already reached the employee.

The internet has raised $250,000 for the Red Baron employee who was harassed by an Instagram prankster



Walter E. Zerod has been added to the GoFundMe as the beneficiary and will receive the money pic.twitter.com/J0FrmCx0Np — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 29, 2026

Questions Remain Over the Prank Account and Workplace Response

The Instagram handle @thea.ctiveworld appears as a watermark on the footage. The account was also identified as 'ThreeOfAKind' in reporting about the incident, although it appeared to have been deactivated at the time of publication. The identity of the individual behind the camera has not been independently established here.

It also remains unclear whether the worker faces any action from his employer over the confrontation. No response from Red Baron or its parent company was established in the sources reviewed for this article.

The incident has prompted discussion about filming unsuspecting workers for social media entertainment. In this case, the employee's remarks about his mortgage, children and demanding work schedule resonated with many viewers, while the fundraiser provided a practical way for supporters to help.

For now, the campaign's growing total demonstrates the scale of the financial support being offered to the worker. Whether the incident has any consequences for his employment remains unknown.