Julia Haart's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $600 million, reflecting her achievements in reality TV, the fashion industry, and various business ventures. Haart, the former CEO and current co-owner of Elite World Group, has been instrumental in transforming the company, which was valued at $90 million when she invested in 2018, into a billion-dollar enterprise by 2021. Elite World Group, the world's first talent media company, has worked with top-tier talents, including supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Life in an Ultra-Orthodox Community

For much of her life, Haart lived in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, where strict modesty rules governed women's attire and activities. Girls and women were prohibited from playing sports, dancing, or singing in front of men. Haart adhered to these fundamentalist practices for over 40 years. However, as her children grew older, she found the community's rigid beliefs increasingly troubling. In 2013, at the age of 43, Haart made the bold decision to leave the community and seek independence.

"I was 43 and knew nothing about the world," Haart told PEOPLE. "I felt like a Martian."

Despite her departure, Haart maintains her spirituality, explaining, "My issue was never with Judaism. It was purely and solely with fundamentalism." Ultra-Orthodox Judaism, often known as Haredi Judaism, is significantly stricter than Modern Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform Judaism, frequently attempting to limit outside influences while adhering rigorously to traditional Jewish law.

A New Career and A New Marriage

Upon leaving Monsey, New York, Haart utilised her secretly saved money to launch a successful boot and shoe company. Her brand, 'Julia Haart', focused on creating stylish yet comfortable shoes for women. This venture marked the beginning of her new life.

"I was covered up my entire life, so to me, every low-cut top, every miniskirt, is an emblem of freedom," Haart explained.

In 2015, her shoe brand collaborated with La Perla, a luxury Italian lingerie company generating approximately $150 million annually. Through this collaboration, Haart met her second husband, Silvio Scaglia, the owner of Elite World Group. Just three years after beginning her new journey, Haart was appointed the creative director of La Perla and later married Scaglia. In 2019, the couple moved into a $56 million penthouse in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood.

My Unorthodox Life

Haart's remarkable journey from an ultra-Orthodox community to the fashion industry mogul is the subject of her Netflix series, My Unorthodox Life. The series, which premiered in July 2021, follows Haart, her four children, and her second husband, Scaglia, documenting her career and personal life. The show features Haart discussing her past life dominated by fundamentalism and encouraging her children to question their faith.

With the cameras now capturing her life outside the ultra-Orthodox community, Haart hopes her story will inspire other women who feel constrained by religious practices.

"It's my dream that someone will see the show and give themselves permission to go after what they want, acknowledge what makes them unhappy and fight to decide who they are," Haart said. "Because it's never too late to change your life."

What is Next?

Despite her increasing net worth and successful business ventures, Haart faces ongoing legal battles with Scaglia over her stake in Elite World Group after their separation in February 2022. Amidst this conflict, Haart was named a Sunday Times Bestseller in 2024 for her memoir, Brazen: How I Found The Courage To Escape My Past And Follow My Dreams.

Haart continues to advocate for female empowerment through her American shapewear and apparel company, +Body, launched in 2023. The brand offers inclusive sizing and emphasises body positivity and inclusion. Through +Body, Haart remains committed to promoting female liberation in fashion and championing women worldwide.

Julia Haart's transition from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to a leading figure in the fashion industry exemplifies resilience and determination. Her journey underscores the potential for reinvention and success, regardless of one's background or circumstances. Haart's story continues to inspire many, demonstrating that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams and achieve greatness.