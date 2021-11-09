Julia Hartley-Brewer did not hold back when she accused Prince Harry of using his royal title in making deals with Netflix and profiting from his memories of Princess Diana.

The radio presenter joined ITV's "This Morning" hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday's episode of the breakfast show to talk about the Netflix show "The Crown." They discussed royal biographer Angela Levin's recent comments about the Duke of Sussex's silence regarding concerns on the portrayal of his late mother in the show.

Levin had urged the 37-year old to end his multimillion-dollar contract with the streaming giant and make a stand for Princess Diana. Willoughby said he would be "sued within an inch of his life" if he terminates the agreement.

But Brewer had other thoughts. She responded, "It must be horrible to have people talking every day about their late mother but I think it's ridiculous that friends or family of the boys' mother should be able to dictate how they should treat their mother. It's outrageous, Netflix should have artistic freedom."

She then accused Prince Harry of blatantly using his "royal title and connections to get" the deal. She said, "he wouldn't have it otherwise on any other basis, so it's all very tacky." The 53-year old then pointed out that the Duke of Sussex is "quite happy to carry on exploiting his royal name and indeed his mother, doing interviews talking about his more important cherished childhood memories."

"He should drop the contract because he was tacky. He's using his royal privilege to make a load of money – not because he's talented at documentary making," Brewer added.

Her criticism of Prince Harry did not sit well with royal fans who quickly took to Twitter to vent out their anger. Some argued that Princess Diana's memory lives on through her sons so he has the right to talk about her in any way he wants.

#ThisMorning Julia spewing her hate for Harry and Meghan — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) November 8, 2021

"Harry is entitled to talk about his own mother ffs #ThisMorning," one wrote and another commented, "#ThisMorning No Julia HB the public are not keeping Diana alive. Her sons are still living their life through her to keep relevant!"

Prince Harry has been urged by several royal experts to cut ties with Netflix for the sake of Princess Diana's memory. He and Meghan Markle have signed a deal to create original content under their Archewell Productions, with the animated series "Pearl" and documentary "Heart of Invictus" being their first projects.