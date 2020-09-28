Julianne Hough released the music video for her song "Transform" on Sunday, over a year after releasing the single. While debuting the video which has been directed by her brother Derek Hough, the actress shared that it was created last year itself and revealed her reasons for not releasing it until now.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account on Sunday, Julianne Hough shared that she wrote the song during a "highly transformative time" in her life. She captioned the post: "One year ago, I released my song TRANSFORM and created this music video. I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning - finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the "good" parts."

The dancer-singer further revealed that she was planning to release the video earlier but didn't do it because of the "most tragic loss" in her life, possibly referring to the death of her two Cavalier King Charles dogs, Lexi and Harley, in December 2019. "I was about to release this video, when the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred. Time passed, and I felt I had missed my window to release this video.," the 32-year-old wrote.

The "Footloose" actress, who announced her separation from husband Brooks Laich in May this year, added that "this past year has been the most challenging period" of her life. She added: "Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarisation, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us."

The Kinrgy founder said: "This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it." Julianne spoke about her new song in a series of videos on Instagram stories as well.

Meanwhile, the actress has sparked speculations that she might be reconciling with her estranged husband Laich. The ice hockey star was present at her birthday celebrations in July and was also spotted on lunch outings with her.

Most recently, Hough spent time with Laich's Husky, Koda, a day before releasing her video, and documented their time together on Instagram stories and posts. "This sweet boy loves his momma," she captioned a picture and a video of herself in a car as the dog rests his head on top of hers and licks her face.

She shared another picture of Koda having the same background as a snap shared by Laich on his Instagram story on Friday, confirming that they were together with the adorable pet they welcomed into their family two years ago.

Hough and Laich, who have been married for three years, were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles last month. At the time, an insider told People magazine that the athlete still wants to make it work with Hough.

"Brooks really still wants to make it work and she's considering it, but taking her time. He's open to whatever it will take. Hough likes the idea of freedom but doesn't want to lose such a good, solid guy," the source said.