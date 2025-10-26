Hollywood has lost another legendary American actor following the passing of June Lockhart. The actress died of natural causes on Thursday, 23 October 2025. She was 100 years old.

Lockhart had been part of the entertainment industry for over 80 years. So, she amassed millions from her decades-long career.

June Lockhart Net Worth

​Lockhart, a veteran actress, made her debut in show business at 12, after appearing in the MGM film adaptation of A Christmas Carol in 1938. She appeared on radio dramas and Broadway in her mid-teens.

She was best known for portraying Ruth Martin, Timmy's mum, on CBS's Lassie, and for her iconic role as Dr. Maureen Robinson in the 2018 science fiction series Lost in Space.

Lockhart was worth $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Times Now World, however, has a different account, reporting that she was worth $8 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, per The Richest, the celebrity was worth $10 million.

Despite appearing in numerous films and TV shows since the late 1930s, Lockhart's net worth is not as impressive by Hollywood standards.

This is probably because most of her career fell during the Golden Age of Hollywood era, when performers were not paid as much as celebrities are today. Regardless, she earned a respectable amount and made a huge contribution to Hollywood. That no one can argue.

💔 Farewell to a Legend: June Lockhart Dies at 100



Hollywood has lost a true icon. June Lockhart — beloved for her roles in “Lassie” and “Lost in Space” — has passed away at her Santa Monica home at the age of 100.



🌟 From debuting at age 8 to winning a Tony Award and inspiring… pic.twitter.com/3e9FvoK2Dr — Paul Mueller (@RealPaulMueller) October 25, 2025

June Lockhart Was Born Into Show Business

By modern standards, June Lockhart can be considered a 'nepo baby.' She was born privileged and into a family already connected to the entertainment industry.

Her father, Gene Lockhart, was a popular Canadian-born actor and playwright who appeared in over 300 films, including A Christmas Carol and His Girl Friday. Her mom, Kathleen Lockhart, was an English actress.

With Lockhart's parents well-respected in Hollywood's Golden Age, she had an early exposure to sets, casting directors and producers compared to other kids her age at the time. There's no doubt that her environment gave her an advantage, but she's also a gem and a brilliant talent.

Despite being part of a Hollywood dynasty, Lockhart earned her place in the industry. Her longevity and success spoke for themselves.

Lockhart won a Tony Award in 1948. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her role in Lassie.

While her connections opened doors of opportunities for her in Hollywood, it was her talent that kept her in the show business for nearly a century.

Lockhart was married to John F. Maloney from 1951 to 1959. She found new love shortly after their divorce and married John C. Lindsay in 1959. However, her second marriage ended in the early 1970s.

Lockhart had two children with her first husband, Maloney — daughters Anne Lockhart and Lizabeth Lockhart. Both Anne and Lizabeth enjoy the same privileges their mom had from her parents.

Anne is an actress, writer, producer, and director. She was involved in multiple movies, including Buried (2010), The Time Traveler's Wife (2009), Eagle Eye (2008), and Collateral Damage (2002).

Her sister, Lizabeth, is also an actress and appeared in the 1978 comedy, Just Tell Me You Love Me. Lizabeth also made an appearance in several TV series, including Carter Country, Petticoat Junction, and Death Valley Days.

Lockhart's history in show business spans three generations of performers. However, she has the longest time in the industry so far.​